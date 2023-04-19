Not welcome

On Monday, Ashley Wine, 31, of Butte was at St. James Healthcare and had outstayed her welcome, but was refusing to leave.

Wine then decided to leave the facility but returned fairly quickly and stayed put until she was arrested Monday for criminal trespass to property and theft.

Sleeping at laundromat

Early Wednesday morning, the alarm went off at the Front Street Laundromat, 1000 E. Front St. When officers arrived, a man was in the bathroom and a woman, identified as Sarah M. Mulcahy, 40, of Butte, was sleeping on the couch.

Mulcahy reportedly had syringes with suspected methamphetamine in her possession with suspected meth. She was arrested for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Butte woman also had Montana Highway Patrol warrants out for her arrest for failure to carry proof of insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and criminal contempt.

First offense

On Tuesday, Denis E. Lund, 38, of Butte was involved in a disturbance with a woman on La Platte Street. He was arrested for partner or family member assault (first offense).

Aggravated assault

Cody D. Fryar, 25, of Butte was arrested Tuesday on a $50,000 warrant for aggravated assault.

Fryar was allegedly involved in an earlier disturbance involving a woman.

More reports

A gray Chevy Equinox was stolen from the 500 block of West Broadway Street.

Stolen from a car parked in the 1900 block of South Idaho Street was a 40-caliber pistol and some tools.

A utility trailer was stolen from the 900 block of East Front Street.

Someone pried a door open at the Rocker Volunteer Fire Station. The case is currently under investigation.

A knife was stolen from inside a car parked near the intersection of Colorado and Porphyry streets.

A Kawasaki KLX 250 motorcycle was stolen from the 100 block of North Emmett Street.

The money inside a tip jar at the Richest Hill Casino was stolen.

A person living in the 2600 block of Porter Street was warming up his car when he saw two people walk up to his 2006 blue Subaru Legacy, get in and then take off.