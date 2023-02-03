Butte police reports

Ill-gotten goods

Early Thursday night, a pizza was reportedly delivered to the wrong address at the Silver Bow Homes but the residents decided honesty was not the best policy. They did not correct the delivery person’s mistake and instead, ate the ill-gotten pizza. The pizza establishment decided just to send another pizza to the right address.

Physical brawl

It was close to 8 p.m. Thursday when police were called to a disturbance in the parking lot at the Big M. Apparently, two “good friends” had gotten into a disagreement and it had escalated into a physical brawl. When officers arrived, the two men decided to let “bygones be bygones.”

Recent DUIs

— Taylor Jochell Carriger, 32, of Butte was booked into the jail late Wednesday morning for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence, first offense.

— Shortly before midnight Wednesday, John Patrick Quinn, 62, of El Paso, Texas was arrested near the intersection of Iron and Excelsior for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence and failure to have headlights on. A Breathalyzer taken at the jail reportedly showed that Quinn was twice over the legal limit.

Issued warrants

— Joseph William Gillin, 48, of Butte was booked into the jail Thursday morning on two warrants for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs.

— Leah Benoist-Brooks, 32, of Polson was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Trinity Loop. She had five separate warrants out for her arrest out of Lake County.

Other reports

A 2015 Polaris side-by-side was reported stolen from Montana Affordable 4x4's & Auto Sales, 1407 Harrison Ave.

A license plate was stolen from a car while it was parked at the Flying J in Rocker.

Renters allegedly damaged property in the 2700 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

Packages were stolen from porches in the 2100 block of Locust Street and the 10 block of Missoula Avenue.

A truck’s window was broken while parked at the Pair-a-Dice Bar, 1653 Harrison Ave. Also, a window on a work truck was broken while parked in the rear of Montana Broom & Brush, 1245 Harrison Ave.