Neighborhood nuisance

Residents living in the 1300 block of Wall Street called the police Sunday night to complain about a woman who was screaming outside their homes.

When officers arrived, Brianna Lucas, 37, of Butte had reportedly already knocked on one resident’s front door and then walked into the house. The homeowner did not know Lucas and when a cop was able to identify her, it was learned that she had a $10,000 Montana Highway Patrol warrant out for her arrest.

She resisted attempts made to arrest her, but once handcuffed, she was taken to the detention center where she was also jailed for criminal trespass to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Out on patrol

An officer out on patrol Sunday night saw Tyler Wetzel, 40, of Butte in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue and knew he had a $50,000 warrant out for his arrest for violation of release conditions. He was taken to jail.

Criminal contempt

On Saturday night, an officer saw 31-year-old Bryant Hansen, who is homeless, in the 1000 block of South Utah Avenue and arrested him on an outstanding criminal contempt warrant.

Third offense

On Saturday morning, Duncan Brass, 36, of Butte, was in a house he was ordered not to enter. Police arrived and placed him in custody for violating a protection order (third offense) and criminal contempt.

Separate ways

At around 7 a.m. Sunday, a man and a woman were having a verbal argument in the 1700 block of Lowell Avenue. When officers arrived, the two decided to go their separate ways.