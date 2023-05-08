Monday disturbance

Heather N. Vollin, 25, of Butte was involved in a disturbance early Monday on Silver Street.

She was arrested for disorderly conduct and had a criminal contempt warrant, too.

Felony stalking

Derek T. Arnold, 46, of Butte was arrested Sunday for felony stalking after reportedly contacting a woman repeatedly even though she had a protective order out against him.

Pulling hair

On Sunday in the 200 block of South Washington Street, Starlin R. Raasakka, 21, of Butte was allegedly causing a disturbance and pulling the hair of another woman. When an officer questioned her, she gave a wrong name and tried to flee.

She was arrested for obstructing a peace officer, partner or family member assault, and violation of a protection order.

Routine stop

During a routine traffic stop Saturday near the intersection of Elizabeth Warren and Harrison avenues, Elijah G. Nieto, 24, of Butte was arrested on a $50,000 warrant for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs.

He was also jailed for driving while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked (second offense) and failure to maintain lights and equipment in proper working order.

Stolen car

An officer stopped a car Friday that had been reported stolen. Ronee D. Martin, 34, of Butte was in the front passenger seat, but had reportedly been driving the car. She also had in her possession some baggies of suspected methamphetamine, along with some syringes.

She was arrested for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, theft of a vehicle, and parole violation.

Attempt to pawn

Vernon O. Calhoun, 59, of Butte reportedly stole some lacrosse gear from the back of a truck.

This past Thursday, he tried to pawn that gear and was arrested for theft.

Additional reports

Some people moving out of a home in the 10 block of South Idaho Street reportedly did some damage to the residence before exiting the building.

A person or persons broke a window at the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel at Stodden Park.

The rear window at Headframe Spirits was shattered.

Two men were cited and released for challenging each other to fight outside the Acoma, 60 E. Broadway St.

Purple graffiti was found on the walls of the Park Street parking garage.

A black 2011 Ford Expedition black was stolen from a residence on Pesanti Lane.