Police blotter: Mischief at mission; couple jailed; felony possession

Butte police reports

Not wanted

Ashley Lynn Watson, 36, of Butte was at the Butte Rescue Mission late Wednesday night and was not wanted on the premises.

Watson reportedly didn’t want to leave, so she threw a sign at the front window and chipped it. She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Several offenses

Tara Nicole Church, 39, of Butte and Shaun Michael Church, 31, of Whitehall were both arrested early Wednesday afternoon on several misdemeanor offenses, including criminal contempt, driving without a valid driver’s license, and no liability insurance.

They are being held for Butte Justice Court.

Dangerous drugs

Officials from the Gallatin County Detention Center brought Scott Michael Munro, 52, of Bozeman to the Butte Detention Center Wednesday morning.

He was jailed on a felony warrant for possession of dangerous drugs.

Causing disturbance

On Tuesday afternoon, Roger Lee Kurtz, 54, of Helena was causing a disturbance at St. James Healthcare.

Officers arrived and arrested Kurtz on misdemeanor warrants out of Lewis and Clark County.

Not leaving

Rebecca Daniel Palmer, 29, homeless, was arrested around 2 a.m. Wednesday for misdemeanor failure to disperse.

Palmer, who was told twice to leave the area, allegedly was banging on doors, ringing doorbells and being too loud at the Rosalie Manor, 1125 S. Main St.

Disorderly conduct

Late Monday night it is alleged that Jordan Ellis Pederson, 31, of Butte was disturbing customers and refusing to leave the Town Pump, 2711 Harrison Ave.

He was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Dustin Michael Hensen, 20, of Belgrade Monday night for four misdemeanor offenses, including two out-of-jurisdiction warrants, no liability insurance in effect and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license

More reports

— A construction trailer behind the Butte Civic Center was broken into. Stolen were a Dell computer, a walkie-talkie, and an iPad.

— A gray 2015 Toyota Rav4 was stolen while parked in the 400 block of South Crystal Street.

— Someone tried to pry open the door of Burger King, 1955 Dewey Blvd., but was unsuccessful.

— A counterfeit $100 bill was passed at the Cenex Zip Trip, 848 W. Park St.

— Damage was done to the brick wall of the NorthWestern substation at 400 Oxford St.

— The front porch of a home in the 1000 block of West Porphyry started on fire. It took Butte firefighters approximately an hour to extinguish the flames.

— A man reportedly was giving a woman a ride home. The two stopped at the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave. While he was in the convenience store, she took off in his car, a 1993 Ford Tempo.