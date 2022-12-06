Police blotter: Midnight chase; drive-by complaint leads to arrest

Butte police reports

Midnight chase

Justin Douglas Delaney, 26, of Arco, Idaho was booked into the jail at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offenses of reckless driving and eluding police.

An officer spotted a vehicle that had been involved in a previous chase. The driver took off, then later exited the car and fled on foot. Another officer searching the area near the intersection of Dewey and Kennedy located Delaney walking north.

The Idaho man reportedly had a syringe containing a liquid substance tucked into the waistline of his pants, too.

MHP arrests

— Tyler Jordan Daum, 28, of Butte was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper near the intersection of George and Kaw. Daum had warrants out for his arrest out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault, driving with a suspended driver’s license and tampering with a communication device.

— Anthony Patrick Mazzola, 34, of Butte was arrested Monday night by a MHP trooper near the intersection of Harrison and Longfellow for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (third offense), failure to wear a seatbelt, no liability insurance in effect and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Jail booking

Levi Gene Jensen, 43, of Butte called the police early Monday afternoon to complain about someone driving by his house in the 4000 block of Wynne Avenue and screaming at him.

Problem was, Jensen had warrants out for his arrest, so he was booked into the jail for the felony violation of release condition and the misdemeanor offenses of privacy in communication and violating a no-contact order.

Additional reports

— Someone punctured three tires on a car parked in the 700 block of West Granite Street.

— The coin box on a washing machine was broken into at a building on North Alabama Street.

— A man living in the 2200 block of Elm Street reported his debit card was stolen.

— The fuel line of a truck parked at Three Bears had been cut.