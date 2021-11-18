Police blotter: midnight chase, cars hit, numerous offenses

Midnight chase

A chase on Harrison Avenue took place just after midnight Saturday.

An officer witnessed a woman driving a black pickup pull out of the Town Pump at 1370 Harrison Ave. at a high rate of speed.

While the officer was in pursuit, the driver, Cathie Jo Costa, 30, of Butte crashed into a fire hydrant and then backed the truck up and hit the patrol car. She then took off, again at a high rate of speed. Because of the speed factor, the officer decided to terminate the pursuit.

Shortly after, another officer saw her speeding across Front Street and followed her.

Costa crashed into a cement barrier on Fremont and Dakota, and then reportedly tried to swallow a bunch of medication.

She was arrested for several offenses, including felony tampering with evidence and several misdemeanor offenses, including possession of drug paraphernalia, no liability insurance in effect, reckless driving, criminal endangerment, fleeing from police, and failure to have working tail lamps on vehicle.

Several cars hit

At about 5 a.m. Friday, several cars parked near the Tripp & Dragstedt Apartments, 436 S. Main St., were struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, Reilly Patrick Schrapps, 24, of Butte was behind the wheel and appeared to be intoxicated.

He was jailed for driving under the influence (refusal) and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

Numerous offenses

Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Bob Wards at 1925 Dewey Blvd., to question a woman attempting to shoplift, Melinda Kathleen Hollow, 42, of Butte.

Hollow had not shoplifted, but she did have several warrants out for her arrest. She was jailed for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation, and the misdemeanor offenses of possessing drug paraphernalia, three counts of theft, revocation of sentence, and criminal contempt.

Jailed Wednesday

Kurt Eric Roper, 39, of Butte was arrested Wednesday afternoon on the misdemeanor warrants of criminal mischief and criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Assault warrant

At noon Wednesday, Mark Ernest Spani, 63, of Butte was jailed on a warrant for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

