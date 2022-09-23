Police blotter: Man reported missing checks in; tools stolen; neighbor prunes tree

Butte police reports

Fake news

A man living on Greenwood Avenue stopped at the police station Thursday afternoon to set the record straight.

Apparently, he had been reported missing and he wanted to let police know that he was not missing at all.

Brought to Butte

Officers from Flathead County brought Gaven Lee Harrison, 31, of Whitefish to the Butte jail Wednesday afternoon.

Harrison had two felony warrants out for his arrest out of Butte District Court for violation of release condition (two counts) and another felony warrant out of Beaverhead County.

Arrest warrant

During a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of Walnut and Garfield, an officer learned there was a felony arrest warrant out for Cole Michael Jacob, 31, of Butte.

The warrant was out of Powell County. He was taken to jail without incident.

Other crimes

— A work truck parked at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave., was broken into. Items taken included clothing, bolt cutters, and electric meter, and were valued at $400.

— Neighbors were arguing in the 500 block of Dakota Street, but when officers arrived, one of the neighbors had made himself scarce.

— A man living in the 1300 block of Evans Avenue called to report his neighbor cut part of his tree down and he was not happy about it.

— Someone living in the 600 block of South Dakota Street reported witnessing a man urinating across the street from the resident’s home.

— A woman was reportedly assaulted by her boyfriend at Eddy’s Motel. When officers arrived, the man was gone. The case is under investigation.

— A license plate was stolen from a car while it was parked outside Butte Central High School, 9 S. Idaho St.

— A thief broke a window on a car parked outside the Columbus Plaza, 1515 Oregon Ave., and took a cell phone.

— A shed in the 400 block of Drifter Drive was broken into. A doll house was stolen, along with a bike trailer.

— The window of a car parked in the 1000 block of Farrell Street was broken and the thief took some $1 bills, along with some already-used checks.

— A bicycle was stolen while parked outside St. James Healthcare, 400 S. Clark St.

— A man causing problems at Montana Lil’s Casino at 1400 Harrison Ave., was asked to leave, but was taking his time, so police were called. Once they were called, he hightailed it out of there.

— Two women reportedly got into a fist fight outside the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St. One of the budding pugilists had already left when officers reached the scene.