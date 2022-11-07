Police blotter: Loud party; weekend DUIs; rifle turns out to be cane; wind damage

Butte police reports

Sunday disturbance

At around 9 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2800 block of Walnut Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman with children present.

The woman, Allison Marie Stephens, 26, of Butte had multiple warrants out for her arrest, some out of Lake County, one with the Montana Highway Patrol, and two more with Butte City Court and Butte Justice Court. She was taken to jail without incident.

Loud party

Police arrived in the 2600 block of Dakota Street at around 2 a.m. Sunday to investigate a party that was deemed too loud by neighbors.

At the party was Tyson Joe Swan, 18, of Butte, who after an officer spoke with his probation officer, was arrested for felony probation violation.

Jail booking

Ezeikel Zebreroia Ward, 42, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Saturday for felony and misdemeanor warrants out of Lewis and Clark County.

Officers were dispatched to the 1400 Silver Bow Boulevard on a report of a camper that appeared to be steaming or smoking, and blocking an alleyway.

Ward was the driver and at first, gave a different name, but later gave the cops his real name.

MHP arrests

— Just before midnight Friday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Adam Scott Nelson, 34, of Great Falls near Park Place and Stuart. Nelson had three felony out-of-jurisdiction warrants out for his arrest. Added to the list were the misdemeanor offenses of no liability insurance in effect and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

— Mark Peyton Clemow III, 20, of Billings was booked into the jail at 3:30 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, red stop light violation, and unlawful possession of alcohol. He was arrested by a MHP trooper near the intersection of Main and Front streets.

Weekend DUIs

— At 7:45 p.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a pickup with no headlights turning on to Arizona from Granite Street. During the ensuing traffic stop, William Frederic DeWolf, 60, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated. At the jail he failed sobriety maneuvers and a Breathalyzer showed he was more than twice over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence (first offense).

— Gary Button, 59, of Butte was arrested at 4 p.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, habitual offender, and careless driving. According to the police report, Button was allegedly intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle into a pole near the intersection of Florence and Ottawa.

Suspicious men

At about 4:20 p.m. Friday, officers arrived in the 1500 block of Elm Street to investigate a complaint that two men were going in and out of yards in the area.

One of the men was Sean Raymond Waldron, 30, of Butte, who was arrested on a Montana Highway Patrol warrant, and the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and criminal contempt

More crime

— A thief went into an unlocked car parked in the 400 block of West Park Street and took a blanket, a debit card and a credit card

— A man living in the 2000 block of Locust Street reported that someone may have entered his house and wrote in his book.

— A call came in about a man walking near the Lincoln Hotel carrying a rifle. The rifle turned out to be a walking cane.

— A truck in the parking lot below the Big M was “decorated” with silly string.

— On Saturday, the wind caused some bricks to fall off the Irish Times at 2 E. Galena St., and those bricks took out some power lines.

— Some items were stolen from a detached shed in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street. Taken were some snow pants, running shoes and sandals.

— A maroon 1994 Chevy pickup parked on Durant Canyon Road was stolen.

— A resident heard a gunshot in the 800 block of South Main Street, but when police arrived, no one was around.