Police blotter: Jail, please; aggressive 'FBI' employee; store manager harassed; 'challenging' arrest

Butte police reports

Wants to go to jail

At around 1 a.m. Friday, an employee at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., called dispatch regarding an unwanted man at their facility.

Frank Owen Tallbull, 42, of Butte was reportedly aggressive and acting out. He allegedly told employees he would not leave and would rather just go to jail.

When police arrived, he reportedly asked police “What do I have to do to go to jail — start beating people up?” He then headed toward the entry door, but got his wish and was stopped, handcuffed and carted off to jail for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

‘FBI’ employee

Late Thursday night a call came in about a disturbance at the Lincoln Hotel, 207 W. Park St.

Samuel Jay Keller, 46, of Butte had reportedly chased another tenant down the hallway. He also told the investigating officers he “could do as he pleased” because he was employed by the FBI.

He was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Manager harassed

For the past couple of nights, employees at the Thriftway, 3501 Harrison Ave., claim Gerald Bradley Hike, 58, and homeless has been harassing them and even challenged the manager to a fight.

When an officer told Hike to basically “take a hike,” he adamantly refused and continued to call people names.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

Several offenses

Shawn Michael Durham, 45, of Butte was arrested late Thursday afternoon on two outstanding warrants for misdemeanor theft and criminal contempt.

He was also arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and felony buying or possessing stolen property.

Durham was observed at McDonald’s in a reported stolen vehicle. He then moved on to Murdoch’s. When stopped him for questioning, he said he had just borrowed the vehicle. He also had already allegedly taken items from Murdoch’s, including leather gloves, lip balm and dog medication.

Physical threats

Chance Michael Dowling, 27, of Butte was in a verbal argument Thursday afternoon with a woman outside a residence in the 1500 block of Easy Street.

He then made physical threats and was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault (reasonable apprehension).

Man recognized

Robert Stephen Earthboy, 24, of Butte was watching the fire Thursday morning at 816 S. Jackson St.

An officer recognized him and knew he had a felony parole violation warrant out for his arrest. He was then taken to jail.

‘Challenging’ arrest

Police were called to a Trinity Loop residence at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday after an intoxicated man, unknown to the residents, walked in and was sitting on their couch.

An officer found a reportedly very intoxicated Donald Lee Atkinson Jr., 40, of Butte at the residence. Before his arrest, he challenged the officer to a fight. Once arrested, Atkinson told police he was “going to kick their (expletive) when he gets out.”

He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

