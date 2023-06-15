Irate patron

At about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to McGrath’s Pub, 2201 Silver Bow Blvd., to investigate a report of a customer wreaking havoc inside the bar.

When officers arrived, Stanley E. Olsen, 48, of Butte had already left but before he did, he reportedly had moved some tables and chairs inside the bar. The bartender said that she had asked Olsen to stop and he responded by throwing a barstool, which landed behind the bar, hitting a large glass cooler and breaking the glass. The bartender told Olsen to stop and leave the establishment, but he allegedly responded by throwing another stool behind the bar.

Olsen then left and officers located him just down the street, where he reportedly resisted arrest and attempted to kick an officer. He was taken to jail for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief

Arrest warrant

Leta Marie Matteson, 40 of Butte was arrested on a warrant Wednesday for violating release conditions.

Sound asleep

Early Wednesday morning, Rachel D. Jackson, 26, of Butte was found sound asleep in a white Cadillac parked behind Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave.

When police attempted to wake Jackson, an officer saw a glass pipe next to her, along with burnt foil and a baggie of suspected fentanyl.

She was arrested for criminal distribution of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.