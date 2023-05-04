Indecent exposure

At around 11 a.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 2800 block of Farragut Avenue, where Rebecca D. Palmer, 30, no address listed, had allegedly just exposed her breasts and forced her way into an apartment complex.

Palmer had left the area, but officers found her at a playground near Amherst and Meade avenues, where she was again reportedly exposing her breasts and yelling at people.

At the time of her arrest, she told officers her name was Hannah Montana. She was jailed for two counts of indecent exposure and also had two criminal contempt warrants out for her arrest.

Arrest warrants

Dennis E. Sullivan, 29, of Butte and John P. Bering, 52, of Butte were both recently taken into custody on probation violation warrants.

Jacob A. Ogden, 26, of Butte was arrested on an assault warrant.

Daniel R. Ward Jr., 25, of Butte was arrested on two warrants, one for obstructing a peace officer, the other for theft.

More reports

A cell phone and iPad were reportedly stolen from the Crest Nursing Home.

Two kittens were allegedly taken from a Silver Bow Homes apartment.

Someone stole a 2021 Kia Forte from Denny Menholt Ford, 50 Ford Lane, but the car was later recovered just across the street at the Goodwill, 3703 Harrison Ave.