Police blotter: Impersonating federal agent; shoplifter on run; assault with pistol

Butte police reports

On a marijuana mission

Dressed in a tactical vest, Brandon James Burt, 29, of Butte walked into the Apogee Gardens Dispensary, 123 N. Main St., last Tuesday afternoon and allegedly told the clerk he was a federal agent and demanded some marijuana for free.

Burt reportedly told the clerk that because he was a federal agent, he did not have to pay for it. The clerk wasn’t buying his story and called 911. Burt was arrested for the felony offense of impersonating a public servant.

Double arrest

At around 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, officers were called to investigate a suspicious trailer in the 800 block of Maryland. Two men were heard talking inside.

Inside the trailer were two Butte men, Ronald Lee Evans, 46, and Gregory Robin Holm, 25, both of whom had warrants out for their arrests.

Evans had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Lewis & Clark County, along with two local felony criminal contempt warrants.

Holm had a local felony criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest, along with a misdemeanor theft warrant.

Felony possession

Michael John Morlan, 29, of Butte was booked into the jail last Tuesday for felony possession of dangerous drugs

Refused to leave

Late Friday night, an officer was flagged down outside the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., by a group complaining about Vanessa Marie Tonkin, 42, of Butte, who was standing nearby.

Tonkin had allegedly been kicked out of the establishment, but was refusing to leave the area. Earlier in the evening, police had already escorted her out of the bar. This time, she was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of failure to disperse

Armed with a knife

Late Friday night, officers were called to Walmart to investigate a man allegedly armed with a knife who was shoplifting in the store.

When officers arrived inside, they approached Jonathon Paul Kovash II, 34, of Butte, who took off running into the parking lot. During the chase, the knife reportedly fell out of his pocket.

Kovash then ran down the street, but was quickly apprehended. He reportedly had clothing he took from the store valued at $113.74.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of shoplifting and obstructing a peace officer, along with a felony warrant out of Lewis & Clark County.

Criminal contempt

On Friday afternoon, Darla Lynn Jipp, 23, of Butte was reportedly causing a disturbance and refusing to leave a house in the 800 block of Sixth Street.

Jipp had a warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt and was taken to jail.

Routine stop

During a routine traffic stop, Andrew Jacob Brazill, 35, of Butte was arrested late Thursday night for the misdemeanor offenses of driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, no license plates, no liability insurance, along with a criminal contempt warrant.

MHP arrests

— On Friday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Robert Lindell Stone, 52, of Butte and Amber Ellen Whittington, 37, of Butte during a traffic stop. Stone had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest and Whittington had a warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.

— Timothy Edward Lummus, 60, of Butte was booked into the jail around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offense of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was arrested by a MHP trooper.

— A MHP trooper arrested Dustin Owen Sturdevant, 34, of Butte at around 1 a.m. Monday during a traffic stop near the intersection of Broadway and Montana streets. Sturdevant had felony warrants out for his arrest out of Jefferson County for failure to register as an offender and possession of dangerous drugs.

Walking into traffic

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, it was reported that Dawn Lockwood Gabrielson, 47, of Butte was walking into traffic and screaming at drivers near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and Dewey Boulevard.

She had a warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt and was taken to jail.

Pulled a pistol

While at an apartment complex last Wednesday night on Farragut Avenue, Nathan Daniel Green, 34, of Butte reportedly pulled a pistol on a woman and struck her in the head with it.

Green was arrested for several offenses, including felony assault with a weapon, felony tampering with evidence, and misdemeanors — possession of drug paraphernalia, partner or family member assault, buying or possessing stolen property, possession of burglary tools, and obscuring the identity of a machine. The gun was reportedly stolen and the serial number had been altered.

Other incidents

— There was a vehicle on fire in the parking lot of Clean & Dry Laundry, 2341 Cobban St. Butte firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.

— A GPS unit was reportedly stolen from inside a car parked at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave,

— A male customer was told he was not wanted at the Party Palace, 1 W. Park St., and he eventually decided it was time to go.

— A man and a woman were arguing over an identification card in the 500 block of West Park Street. No arrests were made.

— A window was broken at a home in the 600 block of West Park Street.

— A package was taken from a mail box on German Gulch Road.

— A man reportedly was randomly kicking vehicles near Taco Bell, 2939 Harrison Ave., and then urinated in the street. Officers arrived at the scene but could not find the man.