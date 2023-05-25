Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Identifiable tattoo

An unidentified man who had what appeared to be a penis tattooed on his neck stole some items Tuesday afternoon from Bob Ward & Sons, 1925 Dewey Blvd., setting off the detectors as he ran from the store.

It is believed the man got away by running through a nearby yard.

Slumped over the wheel

Corey M. Spindler, 47, of Butte was found slumped over the wheel inside his Jeep at around 5 a.m. Monday.

A passerby tried to wake Spindler up, but when that didn’t work they called 911. An officer arrived to find the Jeep in the middle of the street near Dewey Boulevard. The Jeep was still in drive and the officer had to open the passenger-side door and turn off the car.

According to the police report, when Spindler woke up, he allegedly appeared confused and then stepped out of the car with a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

He was jailed for driving under the influence (second offense), criminal possession of dangerous drugs, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a warrant out for his arrest for criminal contempt.

Throwing a chair

At around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Maloney’s Bar, 112 N. Main St., where it is alleged, according to a witness, that Casie M. Coburn, 24, of Bastrop, Louisiana had thrown a chair at a vehicle, breaking one of its windows.

Coburn then reportedly attempted to give a false name to one of the officers. She was booked into the jail for criminal mischief and obstructing a peace officer.

Wanted man

Police located Tyler J. Daum, 29, of Butte at a residence on Henry Street at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Daum had outstanding warrants out for his arrest for strangulation of a partner or family member (first offense) and partner or family member assault causing bodily injury (third offense).

Outstanding warrants

Brady D. Rauh, 30, of Butte was booked into the jail late Tuesday night on several outstanding warrants, including theft, burglary, criminal mischief, unauthorized control over property exceeding $1,500 and pecuniary loss less than $1,500.

Hit with a pipe

Just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Leggat Apartments, 50 E. Broadway St., to investigate a disturbance between two men.

One of the men was Jacob J. Hettick, 28, of Butte who allegedly struck a 38-year-old man with a pipe.

Hettick was arrested for aggravated assault.

Third offense

Donald H. Krieger, 52, of Butte was arrested Tuesday for violation of a protective order (third offense).

Krieger was picked up following a disturbance between himself and a woman in the 2000 block of Pine Street.

Probation violation

Officers assisted Adult Probation & Parole in the Tuesday arrest of Robert S. Earthboy, 25, of Butte in the 200 block of North Montana Street.

He was booked into the jail for probation violation.

More reports

A man reported a woman dumped some kind of sauce on his clothing.

A pellet gun was used to shoot three holes in a window of a house under construction in the 300 block of West Broadway Street.