Police blotter: Help turns into arrest; PFMA with weapon; multiple thefts

What you may have missed, what's happening and a few things coming up.

Butte police report

Without shoes

While near the intersection of Front and Arizona, Terry Joe Fussell, 57, of Butte was stumbling onto the street Monday night, without shoes, just socks.

At that time of night it was only 10 degrees and the officer, worried about hypothermia, took Fussell to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare where he got belligerent with hospital staff.

His surly attitude got him arrested for disorderly conduct.

Allegedly punched

Stephen Ray Stafford, 44, of Butte was arrested Monday afternoon for felony partner or family member assault (use of a weapon), violation of a protection order, and the misdemeanor offense of tampering with a communication device.

According to the victim, Stafford kicked her, punched her in the face and threatened her with a hammer. He then reportedly used the hammer to break her cell phone.

Arrest warrant

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, several people were working on a car in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue. One of them was Gage James Young, 22, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for felony revocation of sentence.

Young was arrested without incident. His bond was set at $50,000.

More crime 

  • A woman left her checkbook on the counter at the Flying J, and another customer grabbed it and left.
  • Two 4-wheelers were stolen from the Broadway Garage, 226 E. Broadway St.
  • A driver’s license was stolen from inside a vehicle parked at Centennial Hall, 1225 W. Broadway St.
  • A Dodge pickup that was reported stolen out of Helena was found by an officer parked under the overpass near Santa Claus Road and Centennial Ave.
