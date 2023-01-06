Police blotter: Havoc with hammer; brothers in altercation; dumpster diver busted

Butte police reports

Woman behaving badly

Late Thursday morning, officers responded to the 200 block of Hobson where Brandy Ault Johnson, 51, of Butte had allegedly assaulted a 23-year-old man, who had visible scratches on his face.

When officers entered the home, Johnson, with hammer in hand, was already inside a bathroom. It is alleged she used the hammer to smash the toilet and when told to come out, she reportedly complied but then ran toward an officer with the hammer.

The woman was tased and then taken to St. James Healthcare to be checked out. While there, she reportedly bit the thumb of another officer.

Once medically cleared, Johnson was taken to the jail where she was booked on several offenses, including the felony offenses of assaulting a peace officer, three felony assaults with a weapon, two misdemeanor offenses of assaulting a peace officer, misdemeanor partner or family member assault, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Jail booking

Ryan William Pohia, 42, of Butte was booked into the jail at 4 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor partner or family member assault,

A woman living in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Street reported that Pohia had grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

Not getting out

During a routine traffic stop at 2:30 a.m. Friday near Aluminum and Idaho streets, an officer learned that Douglas William Smith, 38, of Butte was driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Smith then refused to get out of the vehicle. He was also jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer, no vehicle registration, and no liability insurance in effect.

Meanwhile, his passenger, Angela Marie Kidder, 44, of Butte had felony and misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest out of the counties of Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Lewis and Clark. She was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs (a hydrocodone pill).

Simple assault

Two homeless men, Thomas Andrew O’Keefe, 26, and Dylan Matthew O’Keefe, 22, were at the Days Inn, 2700 Harrison Ave., and got into an altercation with another man as the man was walking upstairs at the inn.

The two men were booked into the jail just after midnight Friday for misdemeanor simple assault.

Off to jail

Late Thursday night, an officer out on patrol saw three men going through the BSW dumpster at 845 S. Wyoming St.

One of the dumpster divers was Dominic James Hostetler, 44, of Butte, who had four felony warrants out for his arrest from Flathead and Sanders counties. He also had a local warrant out for possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to jail.

Bond set

Butte police assisted Adult Parole & Probation in the early Thursday night arrest of Matthew Clayton Lamb, 37, of Butte, in the 600 block of South Idaho Street.

Lamb was booked into the jail on felony warrants out of Butte Justice Court for possession of dangerous drugs, possession with intent to sell, and parole violation. Bond has been set at $100,000.

Aggravated DUI

A woman living in the 400 block of Curtis Street reported her parked car had been hit. The alleged driver was Adrian Scott Paulsen, 21, of Butte.

Paulsen was booked into the jail around 1 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence and for the hit and run of an unattended vehicle. At the jail, he took a Breathalyzer and blew twice over the legal limit.

Out for a walk

At around 2 a.m. Thursday, Sunshine Marie Cameron, 41, of Butte and an unidentified man were walking down Silver Bow Boulevard with a flashlight.

When an officer stopped the two, the officer learned that Cameron had two misdemeanor warrants out for her arrest. While being booked, a small baggie of methamphetamine, along with two syringes, was found in her possession, so she was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Physical fight

Early Wednesday afternoon, a woman reported that she and Christian Blake Manchaca, 21, of Butte got into a physical fight in the 200 block of Hobson. At some point, it is alleged Manchaca pointed a pistol at her.

He was later found in the 700 block of Galena Street and arrested for felony assault with a weapon.