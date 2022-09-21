Police blotter: Gunshots reported; campaign sign stolen; suspicious van

Butte police reports

Gunshots heard

Just after 8 p.m. Monday, a man saw somebody outside his house in the 600 block of South Montana Street. Thinking he could be a thief, the resident decided to scare him off by popping off two rounds from his gun into the ground.

That resulted in the alleged thief running off, but the shots also got his neighbors’ attention, all of whom called dispatch to report hearing gunshots. Police arrived and after talking to the resident, were satisfied with his explanation.

Zinke sign snagged

A woman living in the 800 block of Galena Street reported Monday afternoon that two cement swans were stolen off her lawn, along with a 3-foot by 5-foot Ryan Zinke political sign.

Zinke is the Republican nominee for the new western U.S. House seat.

Four warrants

Michael Coloyinole Lofftus-Henn, 19, of Butte was booked into the jail at around 6:15 p.m. Monday on four felony warrants for criminal contempt.

He was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in the 1000 block of Nevada Avenue.

Suspicious van

A call came in about 7 a.m. Monday about a suspicious van in the vicinity of Saddle Rock Road. An officer went to investigate. Inside the van were Ryan Graeser Forsch, 38, of Butte, and Ashley Rea Williams, 31, also of Butte.

Forsch and Williams had warrants out for their arrest — Forsch for felony criminal contempt and Williams for misdemeanor criminal contempt. Both went to jail.

Taken to jail

Brandi Brianna Stone, 24, of Butte was detained at Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave., for shoplifting $7.02 in merchandise.

An officer learned Stone also had a warrant out for her arrest for a previous theft and was taken to jail.

Additional crimes

— A weed eater and leaf blower were stolen from another shed at Margaret Leary School, 1301 Four Mile Road.

— A window was broken out of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of North Main Street.

— Someone reportedly drove a motorcycle over private property in Elk Park.

— Parking cones were knocked over at Stodden Park.

— A home in the 2800 block of Farragut Avenue was broken into. The burglar took the owner’s sports memorabilia.

— A car had its window broken out while parked at the Town Pump, 2324 S. Montana St.

— Two pairs of sunglasses and a .45 pistol were taken from a car parked at Headframe Auto Repair, 910 S. Montana St.

— A board had been removed from a boarded-up house in the 700 block of North Wyoming Street. Police investigated, but no one was inside.

— A window was broken out of a car parked in the 800 block of Utah Avenue.

— Mail was stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of Elm Street.

— While traveling westbound near Ramsay, a man got a flat tire. He left the vehicle on the side of the road and when he returned, his catalytic converter was gone.