Butte police reports

Ceiling getaway attempted

At around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers were doing a walk-through at the Magic Diamond Casino, 2721 Harrison Ave., when one of the officers recognized Bailey Michael Parker, 21, of Butte. Parker had two felony warrants out for his arrest.

According to the police report, Parker saw the officers and hightailed it to the bathroom and quickly locked the door. He was repeatedly asked to unlock the door, but refused. Instead, he attempted to escape by climbing out through the ceiling, damaging a light fixture in the process.

Officers finally got Parker in handcuffs and in the back of the police car, he allegedly was able to damage the interior by breaking the Plexiglas, taking out some weather stripping, and bending the bars in the window.

He was jailed for the felony offenses of obstructing justice, criminal mischief, criminal contempt, and the misdemeanor offenses of possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Hiding on roof

At around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers were completing their walk-through at Montana Lil’s Casino, 1400 Harrison Ave., when they recognized Brett Steele Berry, 44, of Butte.

Berry had felony and misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out for his arrest. Instead of complying, Berry allegedly took off running, headed to a garage in the 1500 block of Elm Street. The owner gave officers permission to go into the garage, but Berry was not inside. Instead, he was on the roof of the garage.

He came down, was handcuffed and taken to jail.

Multiple warrants

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Jeri Angeline Phillips, 34, of Butte just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at Second and Arizona streets.

Phillips had three felony warrants out for her arrest for criminal sale of dangerous drugs, obstructing justice, use of property subject to forfeiture, and a misdemeanor warrant for criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Booked into jail

Adult Probation & Parole had Tony Joe Sullivan, 42, of Butte arrested late Tuesday afternoon.

Sullivan had felony warrants out for his arrest for parole violation, criminal sale of dangerous drugs, use of property subject to forfeiture, and miscellaneous warrants for eluding police and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Probation violation

Bendigo James Mosness, 34, of Butte was arrested Tuesday morning by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper in the 400 block of South Clark Street.

Mosness had a felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation.

More reports

A car’s tire was slashed while parked in the 1200 block of East Second Street.

A Butte man living in the 3300 block of Kennedy Avenue reported his license plate was stolen somewhere between Butte and Las Vegas.

A computer was reported missing from an office in the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave.