Butte police reports

Friday DUI

Shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, an officer witnessed a truck turn onto Washington Street without using a turn signal. The truck also had expired plates.

The truck was stopped near the intersection of Washington and Montana streets. The driver, Konner Clark Kuehn, 23, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and was booked into the jail for miscellaneous driving under the influence.

Dangerous drugs

At around 2 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 2800 block of Locust Street to investigate a disturbance.

At the scene was Jenelle Mae Cherne, 35, of Butte, who had had a bottle of prescription pills not her own that included suspected clonazepam and another type of an amphetamine.

She was arrested on two felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs.

Stuck in snowbank

On Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the 200 block of West Pacific Street where a car was stuck in a snowbank and causing a traffic hazard.

The passenger was Sean Gerard Dunville, 33, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for felony revocation of sentence. He was taken to jail.

More arrests

Carl Alvin Beebe Jr., 37, of Butte was jailed Thursday afternoon on a felony warrant out of Missoula County.

In the 1300 block of Raccoon Way, officers assisted Adult Probation & Parole in the Thursday afternoon arrest of Arik Foust Hamner, 44, of Butte for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

On Thursday morning, Martin James Walsh, 58, of Butte was arrested in the 1600 block of Sampson Street for felony possession with intent to sell and for an out-of-jurisdiction federal warrant.

Additional crimes

The gas from a truck at Pioneer Technical, 1101 S. Montana St., had been siphoned.

A man reported that someone stole his iPhone from his apartment in the 1100 block of South Main Street.

A red 2001 Ford Excursion was stolen while parked in the 200 block of Holland Street.