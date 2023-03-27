Butte police reports

Fourth offense

Monica Agnes Cramer, 44, of Butte was booked into the jail around 1:20 a.m. Friday for driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense) and careless driving Mercury and Shields streets

Cramer found herself stuck in the ditch. When an officer approached her vehicle, she allegedly appeared to be under the influence. She was taken to the Butte Detention Center and a Breathalyzer showed she was reportedly twice over the legal limit.

More DUIs

Other people issued citations recently for driving under the influence include:

— Ben Jerome Hildreth, 48, of Butte was booked into the jail late Thursday night for misdemeanor aggravated DUI. He was arrested near the intersection of Argyle Street and Harrison Avenue.

— A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Tyce Bryant Doherty, 27, of Butte just before 1 a.m. Friday for driving under the influence (refusal).

— Sean Patrick McCarthy, 32, of Butte, was arrested just after 2 a.m. Friday for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence (first offense). He was arrested by a MHP trooper near the intersection of Jackson and Quartz streets.

— Near the intersection of Busch Street and Gilman Avenue, Robert Patrick Stepper, 26, of Butte was arrested late Friday night for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated DUI and careless driving.

Pointed a firearm

Ted Dean Williams, 39, of Butte allegedly pointed a firearm at a woman and was arrested Friday afternoon for felony assault with a weapon and the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault.

The incident reportedly occurred in the 600 block of West Silver Street.

‘Accidental’ arrest

An accident occurred Friday night near the intersection of Harrison Avenue and George Street.

Darren Lee Smith, 47, of Butte was the driver of one of the vehicles. He was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant, along with the misdemeanor offenses of no liability insurance in effect, failure to identify self and vehicle, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Family dispute

John Lawrence Zagranis Jr., 39, of Butte reportedly got into a dispute with a family member at the Rosalie Manor, 1125 S. Main St.

He was arrested at around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault.

Felony forgery

Desireray Carolyn Mongar, 29, of Butte was arrested just after midnight Monday by a MHP trooper on a felony warrant for forgery/counterfeit.

Causing problems

While officers were investigating a disturbance, Edmond James McSweeney, 32, of Butte was allegedly causing some problems.

He was booked into the jail just after midnight Monday for the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a peace officer.

Further reports

Two intoxicated men disputed their bill at a Harrison Avenue restaurant but when the police were called, they relented and paid the bill.

A couple was arguing at a residence on Dusty Lane, but when officers arrived, they decided to tone it down.

It was reported that the locking mechanism on a vehicle parked outside the Acoma, 56 E. Broadway St., had been tampered with.

A man and woman living on Trinity Loop got into a verbal argument. When the police were called, the duo decided to calm things down for the night.

A man was cited for damaging the door at Journey Church, 2055 Florence Ave.

A computer was reportedly stolen from La Quinta Inn, 1 Holiday Park Dr.