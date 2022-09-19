Police blotter: Fireworks complaints; generators stolen; two arrested; DUIs

Butte police reports

Literal fireworks

Saturday night's not all right for fighting, but for two Butte men, lighting fireworks even though the Fourth of July was more than two months ago, is apparently more than okay.

One man set them off in a field near Motor View Road and Wynne Avenue. Another man living behind the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave., had the same bright idea, resulting in a neighbor calling the cops.

Both men were told to put out their punks and go home.

Generators stolen

A number of generators were stolen this past weekend.

One was taken from the back of a truck parked on Browns Gulch Road. A lock was cut on a trailer parked in the 3000 block of Yale Avenue to gain access to another.

Two Honda generators were stolen from Montana Livestock, 100 Cattle Drive, and another was taken from the back of a truck parked in the 2000 block of Colusa Street.

Trooper brings in two

Two Butte people, Robert J. Campbell, 45, and Melissa Suzanne Campbell, 46, were booked into the Butte jail just after midnight Monday.

The two were taken in by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at Atlantic and First streets.

Robert was jailed for misdemeanor Butte City Court warrants for violation of protection order, privacy in communication and criminal contempt.

Melissa was jailed on the misdemeanor warrant for criminal contempt, and for failure to wear a seat belt, no liability insurance in effect, and an additional out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Weekend DUIs

— Near Park and Excelsior, Javier Jamie Ramirez, 58, of Mission, Texas was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper at around 3 a.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

— Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, Shauntel Alexandria Busser, 28, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense), open container in the vehicle, and failure to show proof of insurance. She was arrested by a MHP trooper near Harrison Avenue and George Street.

— A trooper with the MHP was in the vicinity of Park and Arizona at around 3 a.m. Sunday and arrested Jewel Erin Thomas, 32, of Butte for felony driving under the influence and felony criminal endangerment.

Felony theft

Late Friday night Maguel Drolet, 28, of Quebec, Canada was taken to the Butte Detention Center for felony motor vehicle theft. He was arrested by a MHP trooper on Interstate 15, Mile Marker 113.

Daly Street disturbance

On Friday afternoon, officers arrived on Daly Street to investigate a disturbance.

Phillip Earnest Keating, 70, of Butte reportedly threw a cup of coffee at a woman during an argument. He was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Keating also had several misdemeanor Butte City Court warrants out for his arrest, including partner or family member assault, and four counts of criminal contempt.

A bit of a struggle

Early Sunday morning officers got a tip that Tiela Laree Lochrie, 28, of Butte was at the Rocker Town Pump.

Lochrie had a felony warrant out of Powell County. Before being placed in the patrol vehicle, she allegedly put up a bit of a struggle, so she was also jailed for misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Probation violation

A truck driven by Gage James Young, 22, of Butte broke down on Fleecer Road Saturday morning.

A trooper with the MHP stopped to investigate, but soon discovered Young had a felony warrant out for his arrest for probation violation and was taken to jail.

Added reports

— A man carrying a flashlight was seen checking out the back of a house on Woolman Street. When officers arrived, he was nowhere to be found.

— Two windows were broken out on a car parked in the 200 block of Park Street.

— A dent was found on a truck parked in the 2000 block of Lowell Avenue. Some paint damage was also visible.

— A large speaker was taken from a shed housing soccer equipment at the Margaret Leary School, 1301 Four Mile Road.

— Some change, along with a bottle of prescription medication were taken from a car parked at Montana Tech, 1300 W. Park St.

— Loud music was reportedly being played at a house party in the 2500 block of South Main. When police arrived, there was no party and no loud music.

— Gas was stolen from a truck at U-Haul, 3300 Harrison Ave.

— A car was broken into while parked at Family Dollar, 1299 Harrison Ave. Taken was $25 in cash and a Venmo card.

— A gas can was taken from a porch in the 1900 block of C Street.

— Loud music was being played at a resident in the 900 block of West Quartz Street. Officers told him to knock it off and he complied.

— The rear driver’s side window of a car parked in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue was broken.