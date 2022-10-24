Police blotter: Fight behind casino; suspicious trailer; assault at casino

Butte police reports

Fight behind casino

Just after midnight Sunday, officers were called to investigate a possible disturbance behind Jokers Wild.

Two men had been fighting and were out of breath. One of the men claimed that Joshua Aaron Christopher Allen, 28, of Butte had punched him in the face.

Allen was booked into the jail for the misdemeanor offenses of simple assault and criminal contempt.

Suspicious trailer

Late Saturday night, officers arrived at the Comfort Inn, 2777 Harrison Ave., to investigate a suspicious camp trailer in the parking lot.

An officer repeatedly knocked on the trailer door, but no one would answer. Someone at the motel noticed Jason Michael Cuchine, 42, of Butte coming out of the trailer via the roof. An officer told Cuchine to stop, but he went back inside.

Officers were able to open the door and took him into custody for felony violation of release condition and the misdemeanor offense of criminal trespass to property. He also had a warrant out for his arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.

PFMA at casino

Jamie Jean Boehmer, 44, of Butte reportedly punched a man in the face early Saturday at Dotty’s Casino, 2000 Dewey Blvd.

Boehmer left the casino and headed to her residence on Lafayette Street, where she reportedly was throwing things around. She was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and criminal mischief.

Saturday DUI

Ted Aron Deshner, 30, of Butte was allegedly speeding as he was traveling south on Montana Street early Saturday morning.

Deshner was pulled over and appeared to be intoxicated. He failed onsite sobriety maneuvers, and at the jail, a Breathalyzer showed that he was over the legal limit.

Clothing taken

Angela Leeann Leggitt, 54, of Butte was arrested Saturday night for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting) at Walmart and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

It is alleged she took $15.97 worth of clothing.

More reports

— A person’s car tires were slashed while eating at Buffalo Wild Wings.

— Drugs were found by a resident in the 300 block of West Park Street. An officer came and disposed of them.

— A person or persons took off with some signs that were the property of the “1923” film crew at Excelsior and Park.

— A woman living on Cottage Loop again reported that someone was knocking at her door, in the early hours. Officers could not find the prowler.