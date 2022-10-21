Police blotter: Felony DUI; fighting with customers; running into traffic

Butte police reports

Felony DUI

John Robert Woods, 50, of Butte was booked into the jail at 2 a.m. Thursday for felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor offenses of open container in the vehicle and failure to have lamp lights lit.

Woods was stopped late Wednesday as he was westbound on I-90, near the Harrison Avenue exit. When pulled over, he appeared to be intoxicated and failed on-site sobriety maneuvers. At the jail, he refused a blood test.

Fighting with customers

Mark Edward Heene, 66, of Livingston refused to leave the Town Pump at 1370 Harrison Ave., and was also reportedly fighting with customers.

Officers arrived and arrested him at 1 a.m. Thursday for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

Tripped on stairs

On Wednesday afternoon, Rejeanna Irene Olsen, 56, of Butte was allegedly causing a disturbance in the 3800 block of Green Lane. She reportedly tripped a man, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs.

She was booked into the jail for misdemeanor simple assault.

Running into traffic

A call came in early Wednesday afternoon about a man who was jumping in and out of traffic near the intersection of Aluminum and Montana streets. He was also, at times, either trying to film cars with his cell phone or throwing his hands up in the air.

Officers asked Larry Jason White, 51, of Butte to stop going into traffic and stop with the photos, but he refused, so he was arrested for probation violation and resisting arrest.

‘C’ Street assault

Jaymes Thomas Hickmon, 27, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Friday for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault with minor injuries, tampering with a communication device, and criminal contempt.

It is alleged that Hickmon broke into a house in the 1900 block of “C” Street, causing a disturbance. He and a woman allegedly got into an argument and Hickmon reportedly grabbed her by the throat and tampered with her cell phone.

More arrests

— Eric William Woodward, 39, of Butte was arrested just after 9 p.m. Thursday on a $50,000 felony theft warrant out of Butte Justice Court for pick pocketing.

— Timothy Edward Miller, 42, of Butte was arrested Thursday night for felony criminal contempt in the 1300 block of Sesame Street.

— Duncan Donald Brass, 36, of Butte was arrested around 7 p.m. Thursday on six warrants issued out of Butte City Court for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Additional crimes

— A garage in the 1800 block of Gaylord Avenue was broken into. Stolen items included two mountain bikes, two guitars and two backpacks.

— A V-2 Rosin press was stolen from a building under construction in the 600 block of East Front Street. It is valued at $8,000.

— Police arrived at a residence in the 2500 block of Moulton to investigate a disturbance. Turns out a husband and wife were fighting over some money.

— An apartment window was broken in the 600 block of South Idaho Street.

— Mail was reportedly taken from a resident’s mail box in the 100 block of Equis Lane.

— A woman living on Cottage Loop reported early Friday morning that someone was knocking at her door, but, because of the hour, she refused to answer. When officers arrived, the prowler was long gone.