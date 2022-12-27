Police blotter: Felony DUI; felony possession; screaming match; woman punched

Butte police reports

Felony DUI

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, an officer arrived in the 700 block of West Broadway Street to investigate a call about a man asleep in his truck for quite some time.

With the truck still running, Curtis Jones Jr., 62, of Butte was asleep when an officer woke him. He appeared to be intoxicated and felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense and misdemeanor open container in the vehicle.

Dangerous drugs

An officer stopped a vehicle with no license plates during a routine traffic stop near Second and Emma streets late Christmas Eve.

The driver was Brandon James DeShazo, 43, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest. At the jail, he had in his possession a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe with black and brown residue. He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

No taillights

Louis Wayne Follette, 20, of Butte was allegedly driving without taillights and appeared to be intoxicated when stopped near the intersection of Mercury and Colorado streets.

At the jail, Follette took a Breathalyzer and tested twice over the legal limit. He was booked into the jail at 4:20 a.m. Saturday for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Spinning wheels

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, an officer witnessed a car go into the ditch near Chicago and Shields Streets, with the front wheels still spinning.

Samantha Marie Southwick, 31, of Butte appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, careless driving, open container in the vehicle, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Bond set

Stephen Daniel Leonard, 47, of Miami, Florida was arrested Saturday morning on a warrant for felony burglary (non-residence). His bond was set at $25,000.

Screaming match

At around 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers arrived in the 1400 block of Browning Street to investigate a neighborhood argument over loud music.

Several people were outside yelling at each other. During the screaming match, an officer witnessed Sadona Marye Lopez, 39, of Butte push another woman to the ground. She was arrested for misdemeanor simple assault.

Criminal contempt

— John Joseph Rebish, 52, of Butte was arrested during a traffic stop Friday night near the Town Pump, 531 S. Montana St., on a Butte District Court warrant for felony criminal contempt.

— Early Monday afternoon, a man flagged an officer down in the 1800 block of Wilson Avenue. He told the officer that Harley Ann Dawn Burd, 27, of Butte would not leave his residence and he wanted her to go. Burd had a Butte City Court warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt and was taken to jail.

— Meghan Elizabeth Brisbo, 26, of Butte was arrested late Monday afternoon near the intersection of Platinum and Washington streets on a Butte City Court warrant for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Woman punched

Christopher Zinn Parham, 32, of Butte was arrested early Friday morning for misdemeanor partner or family member assault in the 200 block of West Granite Street.

The woman at the residence reported that Parham had punched her in the face.

Recent reports

Packages were stolen from a porch in the 1800 block of Whitman Street.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a 1995 Dodge pickup parked in the 1400 block of North Main Street.

A cell phone was taken from a residence in the 200 block of Bavaria Street.

A disturbance in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Street ended up with one man being taken to a hotel for the night.

Small change was taken from the glove box of a vehicle parked in the 3400 block of South Hillcrest Drive, along with a pepper spray canister.

A man and woman got into heated argument in the 2900 block of Amherst Avenue. When police got there, the couple promised to sober up and call it good.

A Nintendo Switch was stolen from a home in the 2100 block of Elm Street.