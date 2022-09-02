Police blotter: Felony assault on minor; disturbance calls; drug possession

Butte police reports

Felony assault

Late Thursday morning, Jason Shawn Mullaney, 40, of Butte was transferred from Butte Justice Court to the Butte Detention Center to be booked for felony assault on a minor. The bond was set at $20,000.

Taken to jail

— On Thursday morning, officers were investigating a disturbance in the 2800 block of Moulton Street. In the area was Stephen Ray Stafford, 44, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was taken to jail.

— Police arrived on Josette Street Tuesday morning on a disturbance call. Two women were having a dispute. One of the women was Tonya Marie Moore, 45, of Butte, who had a warrant out for her arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt. She, too, was taken to jail.

Dangerous drugs

Robert Daniel Cherne, 64, of Butte was arrested for misdemeanor possession of dangerous drugs early Tuesday near the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department, 25 W. Front St.

Cherne also had outstanding warrants out for his arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol and Jefferson County.

Brought to jail

Yellowstone County officers brought Samuel Francis Gee, 30, of Billings to the Butte Detention Center at around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Gee was jailed for felony revocation of sentence.

MHP arrest

Just before midnight Wednesday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol stopped Christine Ann Stephens, 24, of Butte near the intersection of Arizona and Aluminum.

She was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, criminal contempt, possession of marijuana in the passenger area, and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Additional crimes

— A car was scratched while parked at the Columbus Plaza, 1515 Oregon Ave.

— Floor polishing pads were taken from a flatbed trailer parked in the 3900 block of Wynne Avenue.

— Stolen from the 900 block of West Granite Street was a 2011 Toyota Tacoma extended cab with Helena license plates. The keys were left inside.

—A woman living in the 600 block of South Idaho Street reported that someone entered her home and damaged her laptop computer.

— A 2008 Ford F-250 truck was stolen while parked in the 900 block of East Front Street.

— A home was broken into in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

— The window of a vacant home in the 800 block of Placer Street was broken.