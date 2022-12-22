Police blotter: Felony assault; hit with bottle; criminal trespassing

Butte police reports

Felony assault

Joshua Dean Swain, 31, of Butte was arrested Tuesday night for felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault on Springs Road.

According to the police report, Swain allegedly used a tire iron to pin a man up against a trailer.

Bottle thrown

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 900 block of South Washington Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman.

During an argument, Kaleb Michael Kaufman, 29, of Butte allegedly threw a pop bottle at a woman, striking her in the face. He was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Not welcome

Cindy Lorinc Sanders, 60, of Butte had been told previously that she was no longer welcome at Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave.

On Monday night, she decided to go to that particular store anyway and found herself arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Additional reports

A woman was causing a disturbance at Montana Tech, 1300 W. Park St., but left before officers arrived.

A man was reportedly yelling and screaming on Konda Ranch Road but when officers arrived, he was gone.

In the 2200 block of East Drive, a 1996 Toyota Corolla was left running with the keys in it. When the owner came out, it was gone.

Neighbors in the 160 block of Trinity Loop called to complain about kids running and jumping in the area. Officers talked to the parents and they assured the police the kids would keep it down.