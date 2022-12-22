 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Montana Standard is partnering with Town Pump who is sponsoring 550 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
editor's pick alert top story

Police blotter: Felony assault; hit with bottle; criminal trespassing

  • 0
male hands in handcuffs

Butte police reports

Felony assault

Joshua Dean Swain, 31, of Butte was arrested Tuesday night for felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor partner or family member assault on Springs Road.

According to the police report, Swain allegedly used a tire iron to pin a man up against a trailer.

Bottle thrown

On Tuesday morning, officers were called to the 900 block of South Washington Street to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman.

During an argument, Kaleb Michael Kaufman, 29, of Butte allegedly threw a pop bottle at a woman, striking her in the face. He was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Not welcome

People are also reading…

Cindy Lorinc Sanders, 60, of Butte had been told previously that she was no longer welcome at Safeway, 2500 Massachusetts Ave.

On Monday night, she decided to go to that particular store anyway and found herself arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Additional reports

A woman was causing a disturbance at Montana Tech, 1300 W. Park St., but left before officers arrived.

A man was reportedly yelling and screaming on Konda Ranch Road but when officers arrived, he was gone.

In the 2200 block of East Drive, a 1996 Toyota Corolla was left running with the keys in it. When the owner came out, it was gone.

Neighbors in the 160 block of Trinity Loop called to complain about kids running and jumping in the area. Officers talked to the parents and they assured the police the kids would keep it down.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Five key takeaways from Zelensky’s speech to Congress

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News