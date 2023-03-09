Butte police reports

Felony assault

Thomas Manuel Reighard, 48, of Butte was arrested Tuesday night for felony partner or family member assault and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia (two pipes)

Reighard allegedly forced open a door of a residence in the 1600 block of Gaylord and when a woman in the house told him she had already called the police, he took off.

Reighard was apprehended soon after and taken to jail.

Criminal contempt

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Bruce Edwin Blair, 64, of Butte Tuesday night near the intersection of Park and Idaho streets for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Suspicious car

A call came in just after 6 a.m. Tuesday regarding a suspicious vehicle near the Federal Building, 400 N. Main St.

The vehicle was a yellow Chrysler PT cruiser stuck in a snowbank. When an officer approached the car, it appeared that Austin St. Onge, 32, of Butte was under the influence.

He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal) and driving without a valid driver’s license.

More reports

A pair of shoes was stolen from a car parked in the 2800 block of Bayard Street.

A wallet was taken from a vehicle parked in the 1000 block of South Arizona Street.