Fears for her safety

Just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, police arrived at a residence in the 2800 block of Farragut Avenue. A woman told officers that she was afraid for her safety and that Austin Craig Jacobs, 34, of Butte kept her inside the residence and would not allow her to leave.

Jacobs was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and unlawful restraint.

Auto theft

Stolen from the 1200 block of East First Street early Tuesday morning was a 2015 Honda Civic.

The owner of the car saw it outside his residence at 4 a.m., but noticed it gone by 4:30 a.m.

Unwelcome visitor

A Butte man, Ernest Count Twomoons, 44, reportedly walked into a home at around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Dakota Street and began arguing with the people inside.

The owners of the house did not know Twomoons and he was told to get out, but refused. A man then pushed Twomoons outside and then to the ground.

According to the arrest report, Twomoons was intoxicated and took a couple of swings at the man. He was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

Ongoing argument

Early Monday night, officers were called to an apartment in the 800 block of West Broadway Street where an argument between a landlord and tenant was ongoing.

Also there was Mark Thomas Hockaday, 53, of Butte, who ended up getting arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct and failure to disperse.

Hockaday, who was not the tenant, allegedly used disparaging language toward the landlord and was told by officers to leave several times, but he refused.

Felony DUI

Police were called to the parking lot at Silver Bow Homes just after 4:30 a.m. Monday. Apparently, a man was in his Chevy Impala was continually honking his horn.

When officers arrived, Kevin Michael McGowan, 35, of Butte had reportedly passed out in the vehicle, which was angled up onto a snowbank.

McGowan, who appeared to be intoxicated, was taken to jail where he was booked for felony driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense.

More reports

A package was taken from a residence in the 1900 block of Thomas Avenue.

A brick was thrown through the window of a residence in the 2000 block of South Arizona Street.

A man who was eating at Buffalo Wild Wings, 3745 Harrison Ave., left without paying for his food and drink, which totaled $87.

A purse was stolen from a car parked at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave.

Three pairs of ice skates rented from Whiteheads have yet to be returned.

Tools and copper wire were taken from a house being renovated in the 400 block of West Gold Street

People were reportedly fighting at the skate park on Second and Shields, but when the cops got there, no one was at the skate park.

Tools were stolen from inside a residence in the 60 block of West Broadway Street.

Prescription medicine was reported stolen from a house in the 700 block of West Granite Street.

A truck parked near the intersection of Curtis and Ohio streets had its windows shattered.

Cash was reportedly taken from a residence on Elderberry Lane.

Tools were stolen from a home in the 100 block of North Parkmont.

An attempt was made to steal a vehicle’s catalytic converter while parked on West LaPlatte Street.