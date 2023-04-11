Failure to remain

Debbie Crnkovich, 67, of Butte was booked into the Butte Detention Center on April 6, jailed for failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident involving injury.

Sunday arrest

Joseph Henson, 43, of Butte was arrested Sunday for violating a protective order and stalking when an order of protection was in place.

Criminal mischief

Jacob Irvin, age 36 of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was arrested and jailed Saturday for criminal mischief and criminal trespass following an incident on the 100 block of North Montana Street.

Recent DUIs

—Jeannine Strong, 31, of Butte was arrested last Friday following a traffic stop in the 500 block of South Montana Street. She was jailed for driving under the influence (second offense).

—Following a minor accident near the intersection of Galena and Idaho streets, Andrew DeMoney, 32, of Butte was arrested Saturday for a DUI (first offense).

—Michael Dunlap, 51, of Butte was booked into the jail Sunday for a DUI (second offense), along with failing to have liability insurance in effect. Dunlap was involved in an accident at the intersection of LaSalle and Montana streets.

—On Monday, Jeremy Laughlin, 34, of Butte was arrested on a DUI (first offense) and for having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Other reports

—A man reported that the passenger-side window of his pickup truck was shattered sometime during the night.

—A woman told police that her Social Security card and birth certificate were taken from her apartment at the Napton Apts., 25 E. Granite St.

—A truck had one of its tires punctured in the 600 block of South Montana Street.