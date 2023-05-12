Failure to register

Law enforcement officials with the state of Montana and Butte-Silver Bow police officers arrested two Butte men on Wednesday.

Both Robert L. Hikes, 37, and Clarence V. Cline, also 37, are accused of failing to register as a sexual or violent offender.

Knocking on doorsA man was reportedly knocking on doors in the 2900 block of Cobban Street and someone called the cops to complain.

Turns out the man was Daniel A. Caruso, 28, of Helena, who reportedly had three warrants out for his arrest. He was taken to jail.

Criminal contempt

An officer was called to city court to take into custody Kari J. O’Connell, 37, of Butte.

O’Connell had a criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest.

Unwanted person

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the Silver Bow Homes to investigate an unwanted person in the area.

John L. Zagranis Jr., 39, of Butte had previously been told he was to stay away from the area. He was arrested and taken to jail where he reportedly got agitated, challenged officers to a fight and shoved one officer.

He was jailed for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

Stolen vehicle found

On Thursday, officers were in the 3600 block of Harrison Avenue searching for a 2012 Dodge Journey that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Tyler L. Raymond, 30, of Cody, Wyoming, was sitting in the car with the windows fogged up. Reportedly, it took officers approximately 45 minutes to persuade Raymond to exit the vehicle.

He was taken into custody for resisting arrest and theft of property exceeding $1,500.

Additional reports

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car on Trinity Loop.

A vehicle was vandalized while parked in the Butte Plaza Mall.

Some miscellaneous items were reportedly stolen from Star Lanes Bowling Center, 4601 Harrison Ave.

A car parked in the 900 block of Evans Avenue had its windshield shattered with a pellet from a BB gun.