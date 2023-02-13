Butte police reports

Eluding police

A call came in Thursday afternoon that a man was sleeping in a car parked at SheBrews, 1759 S. Montana St.

When an officer arrived to investigate, Andrew Michael Baudour, 35, of Salinas, California was asleep in the driver’s seat with a pipe in his hand. When the officer knocked on the window, Baudour reportedly woke up, put the car in gear and took off south on Montana Street.

The driver pulled into Jeffery Contracting at 1901 S. Franklin St., and allegedly struck a vehicle. Employees then closed the gate and Baudour took off on foot, ran across I-15 and continued running. An officer caught up to him and he was arrested for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs (suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl) and criminal endangerment, and the miscellaneous offenses of eluding police and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Stuck in snowbank

A Deer Lodge woman driving a Hyundai Sonata late Thursday afternoon got stuck in a snowbank near McGruff Park.

An officer stopped to help and soon realized Sharla Rae Holmes, 55, seemed to be intoxicated. She was arrested and taken to jail for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and having an open container in the vehicle.

Stolen car

Last Thursday morning, there was a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Front and Main streets.

Turns out one of the cars in the accident had been reported stolen and its driver, Carl Alvin Beebe Jr., 37, of Butte was arrested for felony buying or possessing stolen property.

MHP arrest

A Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Kylla Louise Bowser, 34, of Butte last Wednesday night near the intersection of Texas Avenue and Walnut Street for felony driving under the influence (child endangerment), and the miscellaneous offenses of driving under the influence, no vehicle insurance, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Wanted persons

Summer Lee Hughes, 45, homeless, was arrested late Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of Dewey Boulevard. Hughes had a felony parole violation warrant out for his arrest.

Late Thursday afternoon, officers were out on Wolf Trail on an unrelated issue and came upon Brad James DeShazo, 43, of Butte, who had warrants out for his arrest for felony aggravated burglary and felony partner or family member assault (strangulation) and the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault. He was taken to jail.

Late Thursday night, officers saw Michael Thomas Pray-Davis, 36, of Butte at the Town Pump in Rocker. They knew he had misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest for stalking and criminal trespass to property. He, too, was taken to jail.

Two Butte people, Tyson William Clay, 35, and Sara Marie Miller, 35, were booked into the jail early Thursday afternoon. Both had felony and misdemeanor warrants out for their arrest out of Lewis and Clark County.

Woman assaulted

Officers arrived in the 1500 block of Longfellow Street Thursday afternoon to investigate a disturbance. A woman told officers that Richard Douglas Montgomery, 29, of Butte had put his hands around her throat and restricted her air flow.

Montgomery was arrested Thursday afternoon for felony partner or family member assault (strangulation).

Recent reports

A window was broken at the Piccadilly Museum, 20 W. Broadway St.

Two kids were wrestling at East Middle School, 2600 Grand Ave., and knocked over a computer monitor. They were cited for criminal mischief.

A bag of suspected methamphetamine was found by security at SCL Health, 400 S. Clark St. The bag was turned over to the police.

A license plate was stolen from a motor vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Howard Street.

A cell phone was stolen from a truck parked in the 1500 block of South Warren Avenue.

Someone cut an extension cord from a car parked in the 3700 block of Harrison Avenue.

A man living in the 800 block of Lewisohn Street was using a hot glue gun while working on some cabinets in his camp trailer. He went into his house for a couple of minutes and when he returned, smoke was coming from the trailer and was then quickly engulfed in flames. No one was hurt.

A laptop was stolen from a car parked at The Depot, 818 S. Arizona St.

License plates were stolen from a car parked in the 600 block of South Washington Street.

Two 9mm pistols were reported stolen from a residence on Corto Road.

While standing atop the Park Street parking garage, some teens were reportedly throwing snowballs at the cars and people below. When officers arrived, the teens had already headed in a different direction.

A truck’s window was broken while parked in the 400 block of South Main Street

A man reported that the grille of his truck was damaged while parked outside Uno’s, 3235 Harrison Ave.

A window at the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., was damaged with a pellet gun.