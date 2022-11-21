Police blotter: Early PFMA; driving with three wheels; felony possession

Butte police report

Early-morning call

Police were called to the 600 block of South Jackson Street at around 1 a.m. Monday to investigate a disturbance between a man and woman.

The woman alleged that Andrew Michael Cross, 27, of Butte threw her into a bathtub, dragged her outside and struck her on the right side of her face. She also reported he took her cell phone.

Cross was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.

Three-wheeled vehicle

Calls came in late Sunday afternoon about a man driving a car with only three wheels.

Tyler Bane Johnson, 40, of Butte was first reportedly seen driving his three-wheeled vehicle in the 1000 block of South Excelsior Avenue, and was later driving on Western Boulevard.

An officer recognized the driver, knew he had warrants out for his arrest and pulled him over near the intersection of Easy and Ram streets. Johnson, who was not intoxicated, told the officer he was having a medical issue.

He was arrested on those warrants, which included the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and parole violation. He also had a miscellaneous warrant out for his arrest from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Suspicious car

An officer saw a suspicious car in the 600 block of South Dakota Street with Missouri license plates. After having the plates checked and discovering the plates had been stolen out of Missouri, the officer pulled the vehicle over.

The driver first gave the officer a false name, but the officer soon learned she was Samantha Marie Rice, 32, of Butte, who had warrants out for her arrest. She also allegedly had fentanyl in her possession and was arrested for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs, probation violation and violation of release condition, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Arrested Friday

Natasha Nicole Allshouse, 34, of Butte was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1100 block of South Dakota Street for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault and resisting arrest.

It was reported that when an officer went to handcuff Allshouse, she pulled away.

Two warrants

Adult Probation & Parole arrested Shannon Leigh Shannon, 62, of Butte on Friday afternoon for a felony Montana Highway Patrol warrant and a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant.

Weekend reports

— Clothing and food totes were taken from the back of a truck parked at the Copper King, 4655 Harrison Ave.

— A flat-bed cargo truck that was stolen in Idaho was found parked at the Butte Plaza Mall.

— Butte firefighters were called to the Butte landfill when someone noticed smoke coming from a pile of garbage. It was put out by firefighters.

— Two rifles were taken from a camper parked on North Henry Avenue.

—A cell phone was reported taken from a home in the 2600 block of Elm Street.

— An iPad was reported stolen from a residence in the 800 block of Travonia Street.

— A shed in the back of a house in the 200 block of South Washington Street was on fire and it took Butte firefighters a little over an hour to douse the flames.

— A woman called to say a man in an orange sweatshirt broke into her basement in the 1100 block of West Mercury Street and was chased away by her son.