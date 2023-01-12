Police blotter: DUI with multiple offenses; stranger on porch; speeding in town

Butte police reports

Building hit

A woman driving in the 1000 block of East Front Street Wednesday night hit an apartment building and although the airbags had deployed, she allegedly left the scene of the accident in her car.

According to the police report, Fawna M. Shields, 38, of Butte ended up in a snow bank on East Second Street and decided to flee on foot.

Officers caught up to Shields, who was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence, eluding police, reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Mississippi warrant

Early Wednesday night, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper arrested Natoriou Harrison, 24, of Michigan at a weigh station outside of Rocker.

Harrison had a felony warrant out for his arrest out of Mississippi.

Not welcome

A woman called the police early Wednesday night to report a woman had been on her porch for quite a while and at one point, tried to enter her apartment in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street.

Police arrived and arrested Nesha Sue Hoffman, 39, of Butte, who reportedly provided a false name. She was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of criminal trespass to property and obstructing a peace officer.

Several warrants

On Wednesday afternoon, police found Myron Eugene Walker, 46, of Butte in the back yard of a home in the 600 block of South Dakota Street.

He was arrested on several warrants out of Flathead County and Butte City Court.

Brought in

On Wednesday morning, Powell County officials brought Nicholas Ryan Rykiel, 32, of Missoula to the Butte Detention Center.

Rykiel had a felony Butte District Court warrant out for his arrest. He is in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Speeding on Montana

Just after midnight Thursday, Usman Khawar Sajjad, 32, of Butte was booked into the jail for misdemeanor driving under the influence and speeding.

An officer noticed Sajjad driving approximately 54 miles per hour on Montana Street. His vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Montana and Platinum streets. Sajjad appeared to be intoxicated and a Breathalyzer allegedly showed he was over the legal limit.

Additional reports

— Someone stole a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle, which was on blocks on Fawn Drive.

— A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Arizona.

— A resident at Silver Bow Homes reported a fire, but it turned out to be a neighbor’s food that burnt in the microwave.

— Several plastic grocery bags were reportedly placed on a back porch in the 800 block of West Silver Street and set on fire. The fire was quickly put out.