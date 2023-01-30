Police blotter: DUI driver stuck in snowbank; high-speed DUI arrest; purse stolen

Butte police reports

Saturday arrest

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers were investigating a disturbance in the 800 block of Dakota Street when they came upon Zachariah Thomas Bartsch, 35, of Butte, who was in a nearby alley.

Bartsch had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest out of Judge Jerome McCarthy’s court for simple assault and theft.

Criminal trespass

On Saturday night, Melissa Ann Gravelle, 29, of Butte was told she was not welcome at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St., and to leave the premises. She refused and was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Outstanding warrant

Nathan Val Chelini, 41, of Butte was picked up Saturday afternoon in the 700 block of Hobson Street.

Chelini had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest for violating a protection order.

Woman tackled

Zachary Michael McGuire, 23, of Butte was booked into the jail just before 4 a.m. Saturday for the misdemeanor offense of partner or family member assault.

McGuire allegedly tackled a woman, who sustained an injury to her lower lip, to the floor at a residence in the 2000 block of Reynolds Street.

Second offense

Just after 6 a.m. Sunday an officer found a vehicle stuck near Chula Avenue and Rowe Road. The driver, Skyler Elliott Camel Nowlen, 27, of Butte was attempting to get the vehicle unstuck.

According to the police report, Nowlen appeared to be intoxicated, would not give any identification, including a driver’s license. He also reportedly refused any sobriety tests. He was arrested for driving under the influence (second offense), open container in the vehicle, and obstructing a peace officer.

Taken into custody

While investigating a disturbance Saturday night in the 600 block of Travonia Street, officers learned that the man who had allegedly caused the disturbance, Christopher Lee Etheridge, 38, of Butte had left the area.

Etheridge, who had two local misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest, was found near the intersection of Aluminum and Idaho streets and taken into custody.

Aggravated DUI

Cory Daniel Van Meel, 34, of Butte was arrested early Saturday night near the intersection of Mercury and Arizona for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (first aggravated offense, along with two more misdemeanor DUIs), open container in the vehicle and speeding.

Van Meel was reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed when an officer pulled him over near the intersection of Mercury and Arizona streets. He failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and was transported to the jail.

Not welcome

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Sarah Lynn Armstrong, 30, of Butte was pounding on the door of a residence in the 1800 block of Elm Street.

Armstrong was told repeatedly to go away but she reportedly wouldn’t go and became combative when police arrived. She was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Purse gone

A woman left her car overnight in the parking lot at Butte Depot, 818 S. Arizona Ave. When she went to retrieve the car early Saturday afternoon, the front window was broken out and her purse was gone.

Disruptive lady

Late Saturday night, a woman was being disruptive at Cinz Bar, 301 E. Mercury St., and police were called. Someone took her home before officers arrived.

Wandering around

Early Monday morning, a man was wandering around an apartment complex on East Broadway Street. Officers came and took him home.