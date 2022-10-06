Police blotter: DUI arrests; pizza scam; trespassing in yards; multiple thefts

Butte police reports

DUI arrest

Just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, a man driving a gray Dodge Ram truck nearly struck a police car on Front Street. The truck was then stopped near the intersection of Utah and Second.

The driver, Joseph Edward Landon, 26, of Butte, was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal/second offense), open container in vehicle, improper turn and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Pizza scam

Late Tuesday night, a resident living in the 1500 block of Yale Avenue called to say a pizza delivery person arrived with a pizza he allegedly ordered. The problem was, he didn’t order it.

Turns out the person who reportedly did order it was Ryan Matthew Burton, 27, of Butte, who was living in a tent in a nearby field.

When questioned by an officer, Burton was not too forthcoming with any details. Besides two misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court, he was arrested for the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a police officer.

MHP arrest

Just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wallace Robert Arney, 62, of Butte was arrested by a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol.

Arney was jailed for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), felony probation violation, no license plates, unlawful possession of alcohol, and failure to show proof of insurance.

In and out

Ryan Christopher McConnell, 38, of Butte was reportedly walking in and out of residents’ yards in the 3300 block of Carter.

An officer located McConnell on Paxson Street. He had a warrant out for his arrest for misdemeanor criminal contempt and was taken to jail.

Third offense

Peggy Jo Rajacich, 54, of Butte was arrested Wednesday night for the misdemeanor offenses of aggravated driving under the influence (third offense) and misdemeanor careless driving.

At around 7 p.m., an officer in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue observed a woman driving north in a red sedan. She allegedly drove across the center line and was seen swerving in traffic.

At the jail, Rajacich took a Breathalyzer and reportedly tested twice over the legal limit.

More reports

Two ATVs, a compressor and a leaf blower were stolen from a building on Basin Creek Road.

A cell phone was stolen from a locker at East Middle School, 2600 Grand Ave. It was also reported that a cell phone was taken from a residence in the 200 block of North Washington Street.

A package was stolen from a porch in the 1800 block of South Warren Avenue.

Someone broke into a vehicle in the 1100 block of West Diamond Street and took two bicycle backpacks, a jacket and sun glasses.

Old tires were found dumped behind Montana Tech.

A mountain bike was stolen from a residence in the 10 block of South Washington Street.

Surveillance video showed a man in dire need of a belt for his pants stealing a shovel and rake from the yard of a home in the 1900 block of Lowell Avenue.

A work truck parked at a construction site in the 5000 block of Harrison Avenue had its gas line punctured.

A vehicle parked in the 800 block of South Utah had its window broken and cash stolen from the console.