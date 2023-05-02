Drug offenses

On Monday, officers were called to the 1400 block of Sunrise Lane to assist Adult Probation & Parole in the arrest of Joanne E. Yelenich, 51, of Butte.

Yelenich reportedly had in her possession suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

She was jailed on an outstanding warrant, along with the offenses of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Monday arrest

Also arrested Monday was Larry J. White, 51, of Butte, who was booked into the jail around 12:30 p.m. on a no-bond warrant.

Sunday disturbance

At around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived at the Lincoln Apartments, 207 W. Park St., to investigate a disturbance.

Tenants reported that Tina M. Romero, 43, of Butte was yelling and causing problems. Because Romero had already been warned, she was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Fictitious name

Brandis M. Frank, 35, of Butte was allegedly driving a vehicle with expired plates when she was pulled over by a cop Saturday night in the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.

At first Frank gave the officer a fictitious name but eventually gave her real name. She had six criminal contempt warrants out for her arrest and was also jailed for obstructing a peace officer and driving while privilege to do so had been suspended or revoked.

First offense

Gabriel S. Rex, 19, of Miles City was arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and booked into the jail for driving under the influence (first offense), driving a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and theft, along with two addition outstanding warrants.

Criminal contempt

Rhonda L. Hiner, 36, of Butte was arrested last Friday on two criminal contempt warrants, along with a second theft offense.

Taken to jail

On Friday, police were called to the parking lot at the U-Haul Moving & Storage at 3300 Harrison Ave., to investigate a disturbance.

Two witnesses told police that Chandler K. Marcum, 18, of Butte had pushed a woman to the ground and smashed her cell phone.

Marcum was arrested for destruction of a communication device, criminal mischief, strangulation of partner or family member (first offense) and partner or family member assault causing bodily injury (first offense).

Couple detained

Last Wednesday officers were called to assist Adult Probation & Parole in the arrest of a Butte man and woman, John S. Holmes Sr., 50, and Sunny White, 28.

At their residence was a stolen Polaris RZR side-by-side. Holmes was also jailed for a parole violation.

Numerous warrants

Gaven Harrison, 32, of Whitefish was jailed on April 25 on numerous warrants, including projecting a glaring light, stop sign violation, fleeing or eluding a peace officer, operating a vehicle with an expired registration, seatbelt violation, habitual offender, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Other warrants included revocation of suspended or deferred sentence (two counts), reckless driving, no liability insurance (fourth or subsequent offense), unlawful possession of a firearm, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, and obstructing a peace officer.

More reports

A 2004 Ford Mustang was stolen from the 1300 block of Harrison Avenue.

Stolen from the 300 block of North Alabama Street was a 2016 Nissan Murano.

A cell phone was reported stolen from a car.

An excavator allegedly struck a portion of a building in the 300 block of West Silver Street. The case is under investigation.