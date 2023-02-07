Butte police reports

Dog found dead

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, Butte police were called to a residence in the 2500 block of Pine Street on a report of a man needing medical attention after being attacked by a dog who lived with him.

According to Sheriff Ed Lester, the man was treated for his injuries and the dog was later found dead near Continental Drive. Police and B-SB Animal Control are currently investigating the incident.

Time to head home

Late Monday night, someone called to report a bunch of juveniles being loud in the Big M parking lot. Officers arrived and told the juveniles it was getting late and to go home. They did.

Felony warrants

On Monday afternoon, Chance Ellison Thrasher, 33, of Butte was arrested in the 200 block of South Montana Street by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper. Thrasher had a $5,000 felony warrant out for his arrest.

Teeanna Nicole Thompson, 26, of Billings was arrested Monday morning at the Thriftway, 4701 Harrison Ave. She had a $10,000 felony warrant out for her arrest out of Yellowstone County.

Jail booking

Rachel Renae Bowman, 20, of Butte was booked into the jail early Monday afternoon on three misdemeanor criminal contempt warrants out of Butte City Court.

Late night DUI

Sierra Storm Jaeger, 27, of Butte was booked into the jail around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (second offense) and criminal contempt.