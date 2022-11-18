Police blotter: Criminal mischief; homes under construction targets of theft

Two jailed

Kristan Marie Schwartz, 36, and Michael Wayne Sirucek, 38, were both jailed Thursday afternoon on warrants for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The two Butte people were arrested during a traffic stop near the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Harrison Avenue.

Thursday arrest

Ronald Lee McIntee, 53, of Butte was arrested near Santa Claus Lane and Centennial Avenue just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

McIntee had two Montana Highway Patrol warrants out for his arrest, along with a misdemeanor criminal mischief warrant.

Violation of release

— Tyler Benjamin Wetzel, 39, of Butte was arrested early Tuesday morning for violation of release condition.

— Joseph William Gillin, 48, of Butte was arrested late Monday afternoon on a violation of release condition.

Criminal contempt

Michael Joseph Yelenich, 30, of Butte was arrested late Monday night on a warrant for misdemeanor criminal contempt. He was picked up near the intersection of Amherst and Meade.

Additional crime

— A car that was stolen from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, 3825 Harrison Ave., was recovered in Gillette, Wyoming.

— Someone tried to enter a home under construction in the 1100 block of California Avenue, but was unsuccessful.

— Two women got into an argument at the Copper City Casino, 1285 Harrison Ave., and managed to pull each other’s hair. When police arrived though, neither wanted to file a complaint.

— A wallet left in a car parked in the 2200 block of Aberdeen Street was stolen.

— A person wrote check on a closed account at the Thriftway, 4701 Harrison Ave.

— A stolen check was cashed at Walmart, 3901 Harrison Ave.

— A man whose car got stuck near Montana Tech returned to find his wallet containing two credit cards gone.

— Someone entered a home under construction in the 400 block of West Porphyry Street. Nothing was taken but the front door was damaged.

— A gray 2013 Chevy Silverado was stolen from Montana Affordable 4x4s, 1407 Harrison Ave. Surveillance cameras show that a lone woman took off in the truck.