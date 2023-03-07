Cops kept busy

Brady Dean Rauh, 30, of Butte kept Butte police busy Monday morning.

A call came in just after 7 a.m. Monday that Rauh, with a backpack in tow, had attempted to get into a van near West Elementary School, 1000 Steel St., and was also allegedly seen checking all the doors at the school.

According to the police report, the Butte man was a suspect in an earlier hit and run in the 600 block of South Main Street.

Rauh reportedly left the school and headed towards West Side Boulevard. His footprints led police to garage, where his backpack was found, but the car that was parked in there was gone. The stolen car was later found stuck on Bluebird Trail, with no occupants.

Later, Rauh was a passenger in a car stopped on Steel Street. He was arrested and taken to jail for felony residential burglary, felony motor vehicle theft, and the misdemeanor offenses of theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and two counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Other reports

—A couple of guitars were stolen from a residence in the Silver Bow Homes.

—A door was damaged at a residence in the 1000 block of South Colorado Street.

—Some items were stolen from Park Street Liquors, 133 W. Park St.