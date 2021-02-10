Police blotter: Construction radio stolen; tenant damage; fired employee makes threats; snow fight

Butte police reports

Probation violation

An officer in the area of Santa Claus Road Tuesday afternoon saw a white sports utility vehicle that had slid off the road.

During the investigation, the officer discovered the driver of the vehicle, Lisa Wheeler-Castora, 43, of Butte was wanted out of Missoula and had a probation warrant for her arrest.

She was jailed for felony probation violation and a felony warrant out of Missoula County.

Radio taken

Sometime during the night Monday, a DeWalt construction radio was taken from a vacant home in the 700 block of South Main Street. The thief got in by breaking a basement window.

Truck gone

A non-running 1972 Chevy truck was stolen early Monday morning from the 2800 block of South Montana Street.

Tenant damage

It was reported Monday morning a former tenant damaged a couple of doors at a residence in the 600 block of South Idaho Street.

Fired employee