Police blotter: Construction radio stolen; tenant damage; fired employee makes threats; snow fight

Butte police reports
Probation violation
An officer in the area of Santa Claus Road Tuesday afternoon saw a white sports utility vehicle that had slid off the road.
During the investigation, the officer discovered the driver of the vehicle, Lisa Wheeler-Castora, 43, of Butte was wanted out of Missoula and had a probation warrant for her arrest.
She was jailed for felony probation violation and a felony warrant out of Missoula County.
Radio taken
Sometime during the night Monday, a DeWalt construction radio was taken from a vacant home in the 700 block of South Main Street. The thief got in by breaking a basement window.
Truck gone
A non-running 1972 Chevy truck was stolen early Monday morning from the 2800 block of South Montana Street.
Tenant damage
It was reported Monday morning a former tenant damaged a couple of doors at a residence in the 600 block of South Idaho Street.
Fired employee
An employer who was fired Monday from Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1325 Harrison Ave., got angry with the manager, made some threats and then left the store. Police advised the manager to call if he returns.
Snow fight
A dispute arose early Monday evening between two neighbors living in the 800 block of South Main St. Apparently one neighbor was out shoveling snow and the other neighbor claims his neighbor deliberately threw snow on his truck. The snow-shoveling neighbor denied that accusation. They were both told to work things out.
Broken windows
Early Tuesday morning, the windows of the delivery vehicle owned by Staggering Ox, 539 S. Main St., were broken out. There is a possible suspect.
Unsuccessful break-in
A would-be thief tried, but failed, to enter the garage at Baker Auto, 521 Cobban St., early Tuesday.
No suspects
Camera equipment was taken from a residence this week in the 200 block of South Washington Street. There are no suspects at this time.