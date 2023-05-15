Clerk punched, kneed

At about 4:40 a.m. Monday police arrived at the Town Pump, 1370 Harrison Ave., to investigate an assault that had just occurred.

Issac J. Tavera, 23, of Butte had reportedly been told not to come into the store, but decided to enter anyway. When told to leave, Tavera allegedly punched the male clerk in the face and then kneed him in the head and upper torso.

He then left the store, walking north on Harrison Avenue. Officers found him a block away at the bus shelter and arrested him for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to property.

Assault on a minor

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to a disturbance on Sycamore Street.

During the disturbance, Joshua A. Allen, 29, of Butte reportedly slapped a 14-year-old boy several times, pushed him and pulled his hair. He was arrested for assaulting a minor.

Disturbance escalates

Also on Sunday night, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of Motor View to investigate a disturbance between a man and a woman.

According to the police report, a 19-year-old family member intervened during the dispute and Jon D. Folland, 48, of Butte allegedly put the 19-year-old in a chokehold.

Folland was arrested for strangulation of a partner or family member (first offense) and his third offense of partner or family member assault causing bodily injury.

Two arrested

Two Butte people, Darla L. Jipp, 24, and Alex S. Hemphill, 25, were arrested at around 10 p.m. Sunday while parked at Builders First Source, 2805 Lexington Ave.

Jipp was jailed for resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer. Hemphill, who had two warrants out for his arrest, was jailed for resisting arrest, assault with a weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

Swinging a sword

A man wielding a sword was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Placer Street.

Dutch J. Vandermeulen, 37, of Butte was swinging a sword at a man in a car and then damaged the car’s tire. When officers arrived, Vandermeulen was told to drop the sword, which he did. He reportedly appeared to be under the influence and was jailed for assault with a weapon and criminal mischief.

Jailed Saturday

On Saturday, Brandi L. Etheridge, 41, of Butte was stopped at the Dollar Tree by an officer and arrested on burglary and criminal contempt warrants.

At the jail, she allegedly had in her possession a baggie of prescriptions drugs.

Criminal trespass

Ashley A. Wine, 31, of Butte was booked into the jail Saturday for criminal trespass to property.

Aggravated DUI

Derek B. McGrath, 29, of Butte reportedly was involved in an accident Friday near the intersection of Dewey Boulevard and Lexington Avenue, got back in his truck and left the area with a child as a passenger.

He was located on Washoe Street and arrested for aggravated driving under the influence (second offense), failure to stop at an accident scene involving another person, and criminal child endangerment.