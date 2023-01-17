Police blotter: Chase ends in arrest; weekend DUIs; detained for drugs

Butte police reports

Chase ends in arrest

On Saturday night, officers arrested Alexander Michael Bailey, 26, of Butte for felony criminal endangerment and the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Bailey allegedly caused a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Indiana Street, broke a window and took a relative’s truck. A man jumped into the bed of the truck to stop him, but reportedly fell out.

After leaving the area, Bailey was allegedly driving the truck on some railroad tracks. According to the police report, at some point he abandoned the truck and then jumped over a fence. An officer told him to stop, but he allegedly refused to cooperate, but was soon in handcuffs.

Felony DUI

Ronald Gerald Johnson, 64, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Saturday near Galena and Idaho streets.

According to the police report, Johnson ran a stop sign at Mercury and Idaho streets and when stopped, appeared to be intoxicated and failed on-site sobriety maneuvers.

Johnson was arrested for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense), and the misdemeanor stop sign violation. He also had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest.

Other DUIs

— Desirae Stark, 43, of Butte allegedly ran a stop sign around 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Utah and Cobban. She was stopped by an officer and reportedly appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

— It is alleged that Zachary Frank Helpenstill, 18, of Kalispell was intoxicated when he drove his car into a tree around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Park Street. Helpenstill was taken to the Butte Detention Center where he took a Breathalyzer and reportedly blew twice over the legal limit. He was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence (first offense).

Suspicious men

A call came in early Sunday night about two suspicious men in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

While officers were investigating, they came across a man who matched one of the descriptions given. Zechariah Lee English, 40, of Butte first gave the officers a different name. English was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Combative patient

Officers arrived at the emergency room of St. James Healthcare at 5 p.m. Sunday to investigate a report of a man causing a disturbance.

Roger Lee Kurtz, 54, of Butte allegedly got combative with security and staff. Officers told Kurtz he needed to calm down, but he reportedly then began calling officers a variety of names.

Because Kurtz was not cooperating and had alcohol in his room, he was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He also had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest out of Gallatin County.

Felony warrants

A call came in about 3:30 p.m. Sunday that a man was sleeping on the north side of the Tamarack Square, 3703 Harrison Ave.

The man was Robert Lindell Stone, 52, of Butte, who felony warrants out for his arrest. He was jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Suspected meth

Anthony Theodore Worth, 43, of Butte was arrested late Saturday night in the 600 block of West Park Street for the felony offenses of possession of dangerous drugs and probation violation, and two misdemeanor criminal contempt offenses.

At the jail, Worth reportedly had in the waistband of his pants a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

Detained, arrested

On Saturday morning, Lamont Anderson, 61, of Butte was detained by Adult Probation & Parole at a residence in the 800 block of Maryland Avenue.

Anderson was arrested for felony probation violation and a felony warrant out of Gallatin County.

Criminal contempt

On Friday night, an officer stopped to question Jacob Terry Booth, 52, of Butte, who had a flashlight and was looking inside a vehicle on Curtis Street. Turns out Booth had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for arrest. He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

Illegal entry

David William Ritter, 32, of Butte attempted to enter a patrol car Friday night that was parked in front of the jail. An officer stopped to question Ritter, who was then jailed for misdemeanor criminal trespass to vehicle.

Asleep in laundromat

Dustin Francis Henry Walker, 40, of Butte was caught around 4 a.m. Tuesday sleeping on the couch inside the Front Street Laundry, 1000 E. Front St. He was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lake County.

Unwanted man

A call came in Friday night about an unwanted man at a residence in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue.

The unwanted man, Camron John Hunt, 27, of Butte was later located in the 2300 block of Locust Street. He had warrants out for his arrest for felony criminal contempt and misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle.

Sunday report

Near the intersection of Curtis and Ohio streets Sunday night, Larry Michael Morris, 37, of Butte was arrested on a $10,000 felony warrant out of Anaconda-Deer Lodge County.

Felony robbery

Late Monday afternoon, Missoula County Detention Center officials brought Joseph Patrick Brian Jr., 45, of Butte to the jail on a felony robbery warrant.

Additional reports

A bicycle trailer was stolen while parked at a home in the 2900 block of Silver Bow Boulevard.

A backpack was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of West Galena Street.

Two women got into a fight at the Butte Detention Center, 155 W. Quartz St.

A man reportedly packing a pistol was in the Acoma, 60 E. Broadway St., over the weekend and his demeanor got him kicked out. He later returned, without the pistol, but his bad behavior was still intact. The police got involved and the man left.

Three juveniles were attempting to kick down a fence near the intersection of Emmett and Gold streets and the police were called. When officers arrived, the fence kickers had left the area. One post had been damaged.

A 1993 white Ford F-150 with a topper was stolen from Montana Tech’s Prospector Hall.

Someone deliberately scratched a 2010 Cadillac DTS with a metal object while it was parked in the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.