Police blotter: Cell hits forehead; welfare check; throwing a rock

Butte police reports

Cell hits forehead

On Sunday night, Brittany Nicole Ewalt, 32, of Butte reportedly got into an altercation with her significant other near the Butte Plaza Mall.

Ewalt allegedly threw her cell phone at her partner, leaving him with a laceration on his forehead. She was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Welfare check

Early Sunday afternoon, an officer was sent to the 10 block of Bennett Street on a welfare check.

According to the police report, Elizabeth Kaylyn Thomer, 28, of Butte was sleeping in her car. Turns out the woman had a felony criminal contempt warrant out for her arrest and was taken to jail.

Arrest warrant

On Sunday morning, officers arrived at the Leggat Apartments to arrest Shannon Marie Gagne, 53, of Butte.

Gagne had a warrant out for her arrest for violation of release condition and was taken to jail.

Throwing a rock

Johnathan William Hale Treese, 21, of Butte was booked into the jail just after midnight Sunday for a few offenses, including a felony warrant out of Powell County warrant and two misdemeanors — criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

According to a police report, Treese was at the Thriftway, 3501 Harrison Ave., where he allegedly threatened the clerk and damaged some property — a cigarette disposal, which was broken in half and a Montana Standard newspaper stand that was also damaged. He also allegedly threw a rock at the clerk.

Woman punched

It is alleged that Deangelo Tyrese Baca, 21, of Butte punched a woman late Friday night, in the 700 block of South Colorado Street, causing an injury to her left eye.

Baca was arrested for the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault with minor injuries and criminal contempt.

At around 1 a.m. Sunday, an officer stopped a Ford pickup near the intersection of Grand and Howard after witnessing the driver, Joshua Michael Johnson, 21, of Butte speeding as he was driving northbound on Harrison Avenue.

Johnson, who reportedly appeared to be intoxicated, failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and at the jail, a Breathalyzer showed he was over the legal limit. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (third offense) and speeding in an urban district.

MHP arrests

Hannah Alexis Murphy, 29, of Anaconda was arrested near the intersection of Warren and Harrison at around 3 a.m. Saturday for misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Early Friday night, a trooper stopped David Scott Stewart, 41, of Butte as he was traveling northbound on I-15. Stewart had felony warrants out for his arrest for partner or family member assault, criminal endangerment, and felony assault with a weapon. He also had an MHP warrant out for his arrest.

Safety issue

For her own safety, late Friday night Sandy Kim Warrz, 51, of Butte was taken to jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

A call came in about an intoxicated woman, Warz, who was walking in the middle of Montana Street, south of Platinum Street. The woman reportedly refused to walk on the sidewalk, hence being handcuffed.

More reports

Two Cane Corso dogs were taken from a yard in the 100 block of South Crystal Street. One was a 12-week-old puppy, the other was a 3-year-old.

Two windows of a van parked in the 2200 block of Locust Street were broken.

Packages were stolen from a porch in the 1900 block of Warren Avenue and a porch in 3500 block of Quincy Street

A man who lives on Bayard Street reportedly asked someone to drive him to the Scoop Bar in his own 2020 Chevy Equinox. When the man came out of the bar, the Equinox was gone.

A fire destroyed a garage on Beef Trail Road.

Graffiti was found on the window of La Casa Toscana Italian Food & Catering at 53 E. Park St.

An egg was thrown on a pick-up truck parked in the 1600 block of Dewey Boulevard.

A backpack was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Utah Avenue. Inside the backpack was money and prescriptions.