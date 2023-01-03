Police blotter: Celebrating early; found at casino; arrested twice

Butte police reports

Celebrating a bit early

William Mikael Bagosy, 63, of Butte apparently decided to celebrate the New Year a bit early. At around 2 a.m. Saturday, Bagosy, reportedly intoxicated, was allegedly inside the Lincoln Apartments, 207 W. Park St., slamming doors, lighting fireworks and yelling.

For his efforts, he was arrested for felony parole violation and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Found at casino

Late Monday night, officers were doing a walk-through at Joker’s Wild, 1201 S. Montana St., when an officer recognized Michael Dunne Fuchs, 30, of Butte.

Fuchs had two outstanding warrants out for his arrest for theft and criminal contempt. In addition, at the jail, he reportedly had a small amount of methamphetamine in his possession.

Arrested twice

Rhonda Lynn Hiner, 35, of Butte was asked to leave the Joker’s Wild, 1201 S. Montana St., just after midnight Saturday, but refused to go. She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property.

Two nights later, Hiner was again arrested, this time for felony deceptive practices. She allegedly used a fraudulent credit card to rent a room at the Best Western, 2900 Harrison Ave.

Without incident

Steven Ray Stafford, 45, of Butte went to the house of a man he was ordered not to have any contact with.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the jail at around 2:30 a.m. Monday for misdemeanor violation of protection order.

Traffic stop

During a routine traffic stop late Saturday night near the intersection of Marcia and Florence, Jared Jay Gaither, 20, of Butte was taken into custody on several warrants, including felony possession of dangerous drugs, felony parole violation, four misdemeanor Lewis and Clark County warrants, misdemeanor criminal contempt and the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a peace officer.

Gaither’s passenger was Alizah D. Urich-Krause, 25, of Butte, who was also arrested for a felony and misdemeanor Lewis & Clark County warrants. She also attempted to give a false name to the officer and was also jailed for the misdemeanor offense of obstructing a peace officer.

Not leaving

At around 9:30 Saturday night, Cindy Lorinc Sanders, 60, of Butte refused to leave the Fairfield Inn, 2340 Cornell Ave. While there she also allegedly took a bottle water without paying for it and drank it.

She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass to property and misdemeanor theft.

Felony warrant

On the 1400 block of Hobson, Eric William Woodward, 39, of Butte was arrested Saturday morning on a felony theft warrant. He was jailed on a $25,000 bond.

MHP arrests

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Jeremy Daniel Gange, 37, of Butte on Nissler Road. He was booked into the jail at 3:40 Friday morning for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense) and having an open container in the vehicle.

Dennis Lee Wind, 39, of Butte was arrested late Sunday night on a misdemeanor MHP warrant and for the misdemeanor offense of no liability insurance in effect.

Thursday tip

Officers got a tip last Thursday morning that Bailey Michael Parker, 21, of Butte was at Lucky Lil’s Casino, 1915 Dewey Blvd. Parker had a felony burglary warrant out for his arrest.

When an officer went inside, Parker was allegedly headed toward the exit and attempted to get rid of his backpack, take his sweatshirt off, and resisted arrest. He reportedly had in his possession a baggie of crushed powder and another baggie of a crystal substance believed to be fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Besides the burglary warrant, Parker was taken into custody for two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Empty car

While out on patrol just after midnight Tuesday, an officer noticed an empty car running near Ace Hardware, 2607 Harrison Ave.

The car’s owner, Jason Hanham Whittington, 42, of Butte reportedly then jumped out of a nearby dumpster. He was booked into the jail on three Butte City Court warrants for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

Belligerent guy

At around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, an officer reportedly witnessed Chance Stephen Twomey, 25, of Butte urinating on Main Street. The officer allegedly warned the man not to go back into Maloney’s Bar, 112 N. Main St., but Twomey allegedly became belligerent, used profane language, and headed back in.

He was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and also had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest out of Yellowstone County.

Felony DUI

At about 2 p.m. Friday, it is alleged that Mollie Blinn Kirk, 73, of Butte drove to a business on East Broadway Street while intoxicated.

Kirk failed on-site sobriety maneuvers and was arrested for felony driving under the influence (fourth or subsequent offense).

Further reports

Theft by embezzlement was reported at the Copper King, 4655 Harrison Ave. The case is under investigation.

Vehicles parked in a lot off of Santa Claus Road were vandalized.

Two 5-gallon propane tanks were taken from Sun Rental, 400 E. Front St.

A report came in about a man with a gun walking around the Valley Vista Trailer Court, 5100 S. Warren Ave. When officers arrived, he was nowhere to be found.

A laptop was stolen from Continental Care and Rehabilitation, 2400 Continental Drive.

“No trespassing” signs were taken down from property in the 1300 block of Raccoon Way in Rocker.

A car’s bumper was damaged while parked in the 1900 block of Phillips Avenue. The trim on the windows to the house was also damaged.