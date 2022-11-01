Police blotter: Cash on counter; DUIs; locked in bathroom; electric bike stolen

Butte police reports

Honest ‘thief’

Early Saturday night, a young man went into the Town Pump, 2305 Continental Drive, to purchase a six pack and a 12-pack of beer.

The clerk didn’t want to sell it to him because not only did he not have any identification to prove he was of age, but he also appeared to be intoxicated.

Minutes later, the customer decided to take matters into his own hands. While leaving more than enough money to cover the costs, he left with his beer.

Booked into jail

Jameson Andrew Schafer, 30, of Butte was booked into the jail just after 5 a.m. Sunday for the misdemeanor offenses of tampering with witnesses and violation of protection order.

Officers went to a home in the 1700 block of Farragut to investigate a disturbance. Schafer was not supposed to be there, according to a protective order, so he was arrested. On the way to jail, he used his cell phone to contact the woman again.

MHP arrests

— A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Shawn Daniel Briggs, 34, of Butte near Rocker early Sunday afternoon for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony possession of dangerous drugs.

— Savlat Axtamovich Aslamov, 22, of Brooklyn, New York was arrested Saturday morning near Rocker by a MHP trooper. He was jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of obstructing a peace officer, false reports to law enforcement, and unlawful use of driver’s license or identification card.

— Denise Lee Buckley, 68, of Butte was arrested early Monday night by a MHP trooper for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence and unlawful possession of alcohol.

Outstanding warrants

— On Friday night, April Lynn Shelton-Hureaux, 41, of Butte was picked up near the corner of Jackson and Mercury. She had warrants out for her arrest — one for felony criminal contempt and another for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

— During an investigation early Monday morning at Silver Bow Homes, Jayden Riley Vialpando, 19, of Butte was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor criminal contempt.

A few drinks

While investigating an accident near the intersection of Shields and Mercury at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Thomas Anerd Shannon, 55, of Butte was sitting in a nearby car and questioned as a potential witness.

Shannon allegedly was slurring his words and admitted he may have had a few drinks. He tested more than twice over the legal limit and was jailed for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

Several offenses

On Saturday night, an officer was out on patrol near the intersection of Dewey and Harrison and pulled over a vehicle. The driver, Jacob Ryan Martin Maher, 30, homeless, had three misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest.

He was also jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of failure to wear a seat belt, no liability insurance in effect, and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Failure to disperse

Officers arrived at the Richest Hill Casino, 22 W. Galena St., at 10:30 p.m. Monday where two men were supposedly arguing.

The men were asked to leave the area, but one of the men, Phillip James Matt Jr., 32, of Butte wanted to find someone to hit instead and wouldn’t leave. He was transported to the jail for misdemeanor offense of failure to disperse.

Locked in bathroom

On Monday night, Michael James Merzlak, 35, and homeless would not come out of the bathroom at the Happy Endings Casino, 3878 Paxson Ave.

Officers convinced him otherwise. Merzlak had a misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant out for his arrest. At the jail, it was found he had a baggie of suspected methamphetamine in his possession, along with some tin foil, so he was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and the misdemeanor offense of possession of drug paraphernalia.

— A garage in the 600 block of North Main Street was broken into. Taken was a Cannondale electric bike valued at $3,200.

— Taken from a garage in the 500 block of West Broadway Street included an impact driver, a tool belt, and some hand tools.

— A garage located on North Excelsior Avenue was broken into and a $2,000 bicycle, along with some accessories, was stolen.

— A shop in the 500 block of Edison Street was broken into. Items stolen included a DeWalt drill, a Milwaukee drill, a jig saw and other tools.

— A bag of tools was stolen from a garage in the 500 block of West Broadway Street, but later found in a nearby alley.

— A battery charger was taken from a car parked in the 1000 block of West Broadway Street.

— A window at JoAnn’s Fabrics in the Butte Plaza Mall, 3100 Harrison Ave., was deliberately shattered. No entry appeared to be made.

— A 2013 GMC Sierra was stolen from the 1200 block of West Broadway Street but later recovered.

— Tool boxes were taken from a vehicle parked near the intersection of Iron and Washington.