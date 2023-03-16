Called to disturbance

At around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman in the 2900 block of Bayard Street. The woman said she had been pushed into a mirror by Shad Michael Richards, 41, of Butte, causing the mirror to break.

Richards was arrested for misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Missing items

A man called the police Wednesday afternoon to report a theft of a cell phone and tablet missing from his truck. He had stopped at Rocker and didn’t realize the items were gone until he had already traveled 200 miles.

MHP arrests

— Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Tyler John Ossello, 24, of Butte near the intersection of Platinum and Wyoming streets for felony probation violation and the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (first offense), unlawful possession of alcohol, and possessing marijuana in the pass area.

— Shanina Crawford, 22, of Butte was arrested by a MHP trooper Wednesday night near the intersection of Platinum and Dakota streets and jailed for the misdemeanor offenses of driving under the influence (refusal), no liability insurance, failure to wear a seat belt, and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Stolen car recovered

Officers were called to Basin Creek Road on a suspicious car that turned out to be a four-door Honda Accord that had been reported stolen recently.

Abigail Angelina Gates, 21, of Butte got out of the vehicle when officers arrived. She was arrested for the felony offenses of probation violation and buying or possessing stolen property. At the jail, she also had drug paraphernalia in her possession.

Suspicious car

On Wednesday morning, officers arrived at Glacier Bank at 1880 Harrison Ave., to investigate a suspicious car.

Inside the car was Kasmir Ray Spilis, 30, of Butte, who had a warrant out for his arrest for felony parole violation.