Butte police reports

Bar brawl

At 11 p.m. Saturday, numerous police officers were called to the East Side Athletic Club, 3200 Dexter St., where a large disturbance was taking place.

When they arrived inside the bar, approximately 30 individuals were pushing and yelling at each other. It took a bit of time for officers to break up the fights and get patrons to leave the area.

Four Butte people decided to continue the “argument” across the street, which led to all four being booked into the jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct. They are Donald Frank Cooney, 49, William Andrew Northey, 33, Brian Francis Maloughney, 47, and Jaile Joan Maloughney, 23.

Cracked window

On Sunday night, Dawn Lockwood Gabrielson, 47, of Butte was reportedly at the Ramada by Wyndham, 2100 Cornell Ave., and while banging on a window, she caused it to crack.

She was arrested for misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Arrest warrants

— Early Sunday night, Camron John Hunt, 27, of Butte was arrested on White Boulevard on a warrant for violation of release condition.

— On Sunday morning, police were called to the 800 block of Placer Street about some unwanted persons in the area. One of those unwanted was Angela Marie Kidder, 44, of Butte, who had a Butte Justice Court warrant out for her arrest for felony exploitation of older/incapacitated person, along with two additional felony warrants out of Lewis and Clark County. She was taken to jail.

— An officer out on patrol early Friday night spotted Ryan Adam Hidalgo, 39, of Butte near the intersection of Montana and Second streets and knew he had a felony theft warrant out for his arrest out of Butte Justice Court. He was picked up and taken to jail.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Daniel William Lacey, 58, of Princeton, Texas early Saturday night for misdemeanor aggravated driving under the influence.

At the movies

On Saturday night, two juvenile males, 13 and 12, were at the Golden Ticket Cinemas at the Butte Plaza Mall, where, according to witnesses, the two were reportedly flashing the lights from their cell phones during the movie.

At some point, a patron, Dell Andres Johnson, 34, of Butte, got upset and allegedly shoved both males back into their seats and threw one of the cell phones against a wall. He then left before officers arrived, but called dispatch to turn himself in.

Johnson was jailed on two felony offenses for assault on a minor and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

More reports

Someone called to report a fire at the Butte Civic Center, 1340 Harrison Ave., but it turned out to just be steam coming from the boiler room.

A beer bottle was thrown at a house in the 200 block of South Idaho Street but no damage was done.

A second-floor window was deliberately broken at Great Harvest, 1803 Harrison Ave.

A cell phone was stolen from someone staying at the Butte Rescue Mission, 610 E. Platinum St.

A car was broken into while parked at the Park Street parking garage. Taken were some collectible cards.

A baggie of suspected drugs was found by someone staying at the Holiday Inn Express, 2609 Harrison Ave.

A license plate was stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Gaylord Avenue.

A man got into an argument with his daughter’s boyfriend in the 300 block of Granite Mountain Road. When officers arrived, though, everything was fine.

A car parked in the 1300 block of Joy Lane had one of its windows broken.