Police blotter: Burglary at The Derby, mortar round found, more arrest warrants

Burglary at The Derby

Sometime early Sunday, an illegal entry was made into The Derby, 2016 Harrison Ave.

The thief or thieves took off with an undisclosed amount of money that was inside the establishment. The case remains under investigation.

Mortar round found

Last Tuesday a mortar round was found on Charcoal Gulch Road near Divide.

An explosive’s team from Malmstrom Air Force Base was called in to dispose of it.

A Malmstrom spokesperson confirmed the unexploded military projectile was found inside a shed.

Arrest warrants

—Just around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, while investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart, Kelly Lee Taylor, 25, of Butte was taken to jail on two misdemeanor warrants out of Powell County and an additional misdemeanor criminal contempt warrant.

—Dale Michael Ray Hjelt, 32, of Butte already had warrants out for his arrest when police arrived Sunday afternoon at an uptown residence to investigate a disturbance. He was jailed to on two counts of misdemeanor partner or family member assault and tampering with a communication device.

Men caught

While investigating an incident Sunday afternoon regarding two Butte men on a 4-wheeler in the 600 block of South Travonia Street, Lonnie Joseph Stevens, 31, and Kyle James King, 35, took off running when discovered by police and would not stop when told to do so.

One officer caught up to King; another was able to take Stevens in.

King was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and also had a warrant out for his arrest for felony criminal warrant, with an additional out-of-jurisdiction warrant.

Stevens, who turned 32 Sunday, was arrested for obstructing a peace officer and additional warrants for felony criminal endangerment and criminal contempt, and misdemeanor reckless driving and eluding police.

MHP arrest

At around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, a trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Cecil Dwayne Miller, 41, of Butte and Megan Ann Boe, 32, of Twin Bridges near the intersection of Montana and Porphyry.

Miller and Boe were both jailed for felony possession with intent to sell and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Boe also had a misdemeanor warrant out for her arrest for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Booked into jail

Just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, Sean Terrance McLaughlin, 42, of Butte was booked into the jail on the felony offenses of revocation of sentence and probation violation, and misdemeanor offenses of disorderly conduct, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief and simple assault.

Woman punched

At around 1 a.m. Friday, a woman living on Continental Drive called police to report that Dennis Matthew Schadler, 39, of Butte had punched her in the face.

Schadler, who was not supposed to be at this property, was agitated and screaming when officers arrived. He was arrested on the misdemeanor offenses of partner or family member assault, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to property.

Failure to register

Last Tuesday night, officers received a call that a man was allegedly waving a machete while at the Thriftway, 901 E. Front St.

Curtis Peter Onco III, 49, of Butte was not armed with a machete when officers arrived, but had warrants out for his arrest for the felony offense of failure to register as a violent sexual offender and the misdemeanor offenses of criminal contempt and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was taken to jail.

Third offense

Jeffrey David Vaira, 41, of Butte was picked up just before 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Front and Main for misdemeanor driving under the influence (third offense).

Additional reports

—Three vehicle break-ins were recently reported at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave. Documents were taken from a car parked at the facility. A work truck had a DeWalt impact drill taken, along with a band saw and grinder. It was also reported that a Springfield Armory handgun was taken from another car.

—A bike was stolen from a shed in the 600 block of South Colorado Street.

—Tools were taken from a garage in the 3000 block of Josephine Street.

—A truck parked at Legion Oasis had its front windshield smashed.

—A resident living on West Broadway Street thought the neighbors’ home was on fire. It turned out the neighbors were just using their woodstove.

—Some panels were stolen from the speed light sign on Beef Trail Road.