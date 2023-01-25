Police blotter: Bullets fired into truck; noisy neighbors; suspicious man

Butte police reports

Truck shot up

At around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, officers were out on patrol near the intersection of Main and Aluminum streets when they heard seven to eight gunshots coming from Butte’s eastside.

During the investigation, officers found a truck parked near the Silver Bow Homes with seven bullets fired into it. The weapon was a 22-caliber rifle and casings were found nearby. Six bullet holes were found on the driver’s side door and the other bullet hole in the window.

Witnesses told police that a man on a bicycle was seen leaving the area. The case is under investigation.

MHP arrest

A trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol arrested Travis Smith, 43, of Orlando, Florida at the Flying J in Rocker Tuesday afternoon for misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense).

Noisy neighbors

Late Monday morning, neighbors were yelling at each other in the 1400 block of Granite Street. Police arrived and the noisy neighbors were told to keep it down.

Shed stolen

It was reported Monday afternoon that a 12-by-6-foot shed was stolen outside a residence in the 2800 block of Locust Street.

Windshield shattered

On Monday night, a car windshield was found shattered in the 2100 block of Phillips Avenue.

Suspicious man

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a man living near the intersection of Main and Buffalo went out to get something from his car, which was parked outside his residence. Unfortunately, his neighbor didn’t recognize him and called the police to report a suspicious man in the area.