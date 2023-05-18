Broken window

On Monday, Joseph H. LaTray, 37, of Butte allegedly threw a rock through a window at Copper City CrossFit, 675 S Montana St.

When officers arrived, a witness told police that LaTray, who was still in the area, was the person who did it. He was already on probation and was arrested for criminal mischief and pecuniary loss of more than $1,500.

Monday assault

Lawrence W. Salminen, 69, of Butte was arrested Monday in the 1000 block of Dakota Street.

Salminen was on two counts of partner or family member assault. He allegedly assaulted two family members.

More arrests

Sierra J. Berg, 35, of Alberton was arrested Monday for violation of release conditions.

Angela J. Davis, 25, of Butte was booked into the jail early Wednesday morning for aggravated driving under the influence (first offense) and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

Colton T. Leavitt, 25, of Butte was booked into the jail Tuesday for driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (second offense), seatbelt violation and a Montana Highway Patrol warrant.

Three people were arrested together Tuesday — Gerald T. Holm, 41, of Butte, Angela Jester, 37, of Boulder, and Dustin J. Lenhardt, 37, of Bozeman. Holm was jailed on a parole violation warrant, Jester had a warrant out of Beaverhead County, and Lenhardt was taken into custody on a probation violation.